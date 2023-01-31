Gulf Distributing

Gulf Distributing has purchased a building at the corner of Water and Beauregard streets where it plans to move and expand its operations from a facility on Moffett Road.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of a land swap between the city of Mobile and the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners could be a private, Mobile-based beverage distribution company planning to move downtown. 

The land deal between the two entities, if approved by the Mobile City Council, would result in Gulf Distributing getting control of nearly 3 acres of property previously owned by the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) as an incentive for moving more than 200 employees from the company’s Moffett Road facility to a Water Street building that previously housed the offices of the Mobile Press-Register. 

