One of the biggest beneficiaries of a land swap between the city of Mobile and the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners could be a private, Mobile-based beverage distribution company planning to move downtown.
The land deal between the two entities, if approved by the Mobile City Council, would result in Gulf Distributing getting control of nearly 3 acres of property previously owned by the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) as an incentive for moving more than 200 employees from the company’s Moffett Road facility to a Water Street building that previously housed the offices of the Mobile Press-Register.
Britton Bonner, an attorney with the city specializing in economic development projects, told councilors at a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31, that Gulf Distributing’s move would include more than $21 million in capital investment and 245 total jobs, which represents 25 additional workers than the company currently has. The 2.95-acre parcel would be used for the company to expand its operations and for parking, Bonner said.
The property in question is directly behind the former Press-Register building on Water Street and is currently owned by the school board. If the swap is approved, the city would take it over and give it to Gulf Distributing in exchange for handing over property to MCPSS where Calloway-Smith Middle School currently sits.
Elliot Maisel, who is listed as CEO and chairman of Gulf Distributing, serves as chairman of the Mobile Airport Authority (MAA) Board and is currently piloting the organization through the construction of a new international airport at Brookley. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson appoints all the members of the MAA Board.
When Tim Hollis, a former candidate for council District 1, asked the City Council questions at Tuesday’s meeting pertaining to what the land swap was for, city attorney Ricardo Woods asked him to put the questions in writing and submit them to the administration because that’s their preferred form of communication.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll reassured Hollis the project was a “simple transaction to make sure we keep jobs in the city.”
Maisel said when he was looking to expand the business, there was interest from folks in Baldwin County to offer incentives to Gulf Distributing to move its operations across the bay. Maisel said he never approached the city of Mobile for incentives; the city approached him about the deal once he closed on the Water Street building.
“This is a quid-pro-quo contract,” he said. “We are obligated to spend millions of dollars or we have to cut the city a check. So, we are paying for it, but we’re doing it in a way that is much more exciting for me.”
Jay Watkins, an attorney for Gulf Distributing, told Lagniappe the property in question has been appraised for roughly $275,000 and the agreement includes clawbacks for the city if the company doesn’t reach the expected capital improvement threshold.
City spokeswoman Candace Cooksey said the project is a “win-win” because it gives Gulf Distributing a “critical” piece of property for their move and expansion without spending any taxpayer money on it. The math also works in the city’s favor, she said, as the $275,000 property will turn into $21 million in investment.
“For us, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” she said.
As for the appearance of the deal, given the connection between Stimpson and Maisel, Cooksey called Gulf Distributing a “good corporate citizen” with a “history” in Mobile.
“By all of those standards, it makes sense to do this deal,” she said. “[Maisel’s] position has no bearing on this agreement. We would do this deal with a company like this, regardless.”
Maisel said he hadn’t spent much time thinking about how the deal would look to the average Mobilian, but added that he has “worked very hard to separate his airport hat and his private business hat.”
“What I hope it looks like is here’s a guy who loves Mobile, is proud of his family business and overtly acquired a new landmark in downtown to reinvigorate it,” he said.
The deal requires the property to be rezoned and properly subdivided, Bonner said. He asked the council to delay a vote on the deal until the Planning Commission can meet and hold a public hearing on the subject later this month.
Following the meeting, the commission will take a few weeks to send a letter of decision to the developer. The rezoning of the property will also need to be approved by the council, Watkins said. The land swap could be back on the agenda in March or April.
The land swap would also give the city access to property at 261 Rickarby Street and 310 Arlington Street; both lots are currently owned by MCPSS. The city plans to put affordable housing on both parcels, with the Rickarby Street property approved for between 24 and 30 units, city spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed.
