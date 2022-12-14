New evidence is shedding more light on the deadly April 2019 police pursuit that led a police officer to chase a fleeing vehicle into oncoming traffic on Interstate 10. The chase ended in a fiery head-on collision near Loxley, killing all three passengers and claiming the lives of two innocent motorists.
Law enforcement’s role in the chase on the busy South Alabama corridor precipitated a wrongful death claim by the victims’ surviving family members in 2021. That lawsuit names the city of Loxley and the officer involved in the pursuit and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.
The civil lawsuit is now in federal court, where it has made previously undisclosed details available for public view. Numerous documents were submitted earlier this year as both parties have begun to posture for a legal fight over constitutional rights and qualified immunity. These filings include police radio transcripts during the pursuit, the results of an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) investigation, officer certification records and an interview deposition of the officer involved.
Among new revelations is that drugs were a contributing factor in the wreck, according to forensic lab results. All three passengers in the fleeing car were determined to have had narcotics in their system when the driver gave chase to police — a flight that included speeds above 100 mph, numerous traffic violations, multiple exits off of and onto the interstate, stop-and-go maneuvering and the fatal decision to U-turn on I-10.
The plaintiffs allege the Loxley police officer working for the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) Drug Task Force violated pursuit policies when he followed the fleeing vehicle the wrong way. Radio logs submitted as evidence detail the events during the chase and give an inside look at the chain of events leading up to the incident and show a supervisor advising caution just moments before the fleeing car collided with the on-coming vehicle.
In a deposition this past summer, the officer involved argued he did not violate any policies when he followed the vehicle the wrong way on I-10. Instead, he claims he did so for public safety and to warn on-coming traffic with his emergency lights. The officer testified during his deposition his only regret in the incident is that he didn’t follow the vehicle longer to warn more people.
DEADLY PURSUIT
On Monday, April 1, 2019, Dominic Scotti Garcia Jr., 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was driving eastbound on I-10 with two passengers, Payton Leigh Northcutt, 25, of Leesville, Louisiana, and Crystal Lee Moradie, 34, of Converse, Texas.
According to an ALEA traffic homicide investigation written by Cpl. Brett Manuel, the three were traveling in a rented 2019 gray Chevrolet Malibu to Tampa, Florida, to pick up Northcutt’s brother. The group left San Antonio around midnight on April 1, meaning that around the time of the crash, they would have traveled around 700 miles in roughly 13 hours.
At around 1:30 p.m. on April 1, officer Stephen Bailey, who was working under BSCO supervision but driving an unmarked black Loxley Tahoe, noticed the Malibu driven by Garcia near I-10’s Mile Marker 49. According to ALEA, Garcia was impeding traffic and making improper lane changes. After the officer initiated his lights to conduct a traffic stop, Garcia fled the interstate at Exit 53, headed north toward the Oasis gas station and reentered the interstate traveling west.
Garcia exited again at Exit 49 and briefly headed south on Baldwin Beach Express before turning around near Buc-ee’s and reentering I-10, continuing west again. Around Mile Marker 48, the report states Garcia made a U-turn in the middle of the interstate and began traveling east in the westbound lanes.
Garcia attempted to cross the outside right lane to exit the wrong way near Exit 49, cutting in front of a black 2018 Ford Escape driven by Joseph L. Andrews, 81, of Saint Simons Island, Georgia. His son, Kevin Andrews, 54, of El Cajon, California, was a passenger. According to ALEA, Andrews swerved to the right to avoid the collision, but the Malibu struck the Ford on the driver’s side, sending it spinning. Garcia’s vehicle overturned and struck a guardrail off the north side of the interstate, where it “quickly” caught fire and became fully involved.
Responding law enforcement was on the scene moments after the collision. Officers immediately began rendering first aid to the Andrews family members and attempting to use fire extinguishers on the engulfed Malibu.
Garcia, Northcutt and Moradie were all declared dead at the scene and burned beyond recognition. An official cause of death has not been identified. Joseph Andrews was taken to USA Health University Hospital in Mobile, where he died the next day. Kevin Andrews, who was in the passenger seat, died at the scene.
ALEA’s investigation reveals Moradie rented the Malibu from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in San Antonio on Saturday, March 30, and she was the only authorized driver. Moradie only purchased damage protection for the vehicle, and Garcia did not possess a valid driver’s license or motor vehicle insurance.
Jail records from Bexar County, Texas, show that Moradie may have been arrested a few weeks before the accident on March 15, 2019, for drug possession. Records state an individual with her name was released on a $10,000 bond. There is no confirmation this is the same person killed in the collision.
According to toxicology reports by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, samples collected from Moradie’s and Northcutt’s bodies returned positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine. Samples from Garcia’s blood showed the presence of meth, amphetamines and marijuana.
According to ALEA, Joseph and Kevin Andrews had been in Milton, Florida, for two days preparing a rental property for Kevin Andrews to move into with his wife for their relocation from the West Coast. On April 1, 2019, Joseph and Kevin Andrews began a 2,000-mile road trip to San Diego, California, where they were expected April 5. At the time of the wreck, the Andrews men would have been less than an hour into their trip.
FALL OUT
The incident that left five dead led to internal reviews by the agencies involved. It also sparked a local conversation about when police pursuits are warranted. Questions also began to surface about whether officer Bailey violated law enforcement policies during the incident.
The questions prompted Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack to tell local news media on the day of the wreck, “Keep in mind, these people ran from us. So, they’re the ones that caused all this and we were the ones that were trying to render the situation safe in that.”
A 2017 report published by the Bureau of Justice Statistics shows Alabama had the highest per-capita rate of fatalities in the nation for law enforcement vehicle pursuits, according to data collected from 1996-2015.
For the period, Alabama reported 5.3 pursuit-related fatalities per 100,000 people, with a total number of 243. Meanwhile, the national average rate was 2.4 and neighboring states showed lower rates: Georgia - 4.1; Tennessee - 3.0; Florida - 1.7; and Mississippi - 1.3.
The estates of both Kevin and Joseph Andrews filed a lawsuit for wrongful death on April 1, 2021, on the second anniversary of the incident. The family argued the men’s 14th Amendment rights were violated by Bailey’s actions during the preceding chase and that Loxley failed to supervise and train its officers on appropriate protocol.
Originally filed in Baldwin County Circuit Court, the victims’ families are seeking compensatory and punitive damages. Later the same month, Circuit Judge Clark Stankoski transferred the case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama, where it is currently being overseen by U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer
Days after transferring to federal jurisdiction, both families representing the deceased agreed Mack should be dismissed based on qualified immunity. The plaintiffs never named the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office as a defendant.
Both parties notified the federal court on July 29, 2022, that they were unable to reach a settlement agreement through negotiations.
Bailey and the city of Loxley have requested summary judgment arguing Bailey’s actions were “objectionably reasonable” and his involvement does not warrant liability. The defense also claims that even if there were substance to the allegations, Bailey could not be held civilly liable due to the doctrine of qualified immunity. The U.S.’s qualified immunity doctrine shields government officials from civil liability when their conduct violates no “clearly established” constitutional rights.
The plaintiffs assert Bailey violated Loxley’s policies and procedures when he followed Garcia the wrong way, knowing that doing so put the public in danger. They argue the decision “shocks the conscience” and disqualifies Bailey from immunity.
A final pretrial conference has been scheduled for Feb. 13, 2023, and Judge Moorer’s rulings on a summary judgment are expected before then. A two-to-three-day trial is tentatively scheduled for March 2023, though it is unlikely it will occur at that time. An affirmative ruling for qualified immunity would result in the case concluding. A denial of immunity would likely send the case through a lengthy process before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Plaintiffs Delores Andrews and Sara Jones represent the estates of Joseph and Kevin Andrews, respectively. Their legal counsel is Britt Bethea and James Greene of Green & Phillips LLC in Mobile. The city of Loxley and Bailey are being defended by Thomas O. Gaillard III of Helmsing, Leach, Herlong, Newman & Rouse P.C.
Neither party responded to requests for comment.
OFFICER DEPOSITION
In late July 2022, officer Bailey was interviewed by plaintiff attorney Britt Bethea, where he testified he was not actively pursuing Garcia at the time of his collision. Even if he had been, Bailey said, he doesn’t believe he would have violated Loxely’s pursuit policies.
Bailey began his law enforcement career with the Loxley Police Department in December 2014 and began work with the Baldwin County Drug Task Force in 2016 as an unpaid “criminal interdiction” officer. On April 1, 2019, Bailey was wearing a sheriff’s deputy uniform and had reported to I-10 traffic patrol in Loxely under the supervision of BSCO, though he was operating a Loxley vehicle.
On April 1, 2019, Bailey said he was working on a report in his cruiser when he saw Garcia in the gray Chevrolet Malibu pass him driving in the fast lane at what he believed to be below the 70 mph speed limit, though he had not used a radar gun to check his speed.
Bailey said I-10 is a busy road but believed traffic was light that day. A line of several cars had “bunched” behind Garcia, giving Bailey the impression the driver had hit his brakes when approaching his cruiser. Bailey said there is no minimum speed limit posted on the roadway, other drivers were not in danger at the time and he had no probable cause when he entered the interstate to follow the vehicle. However, he said impeding traffic flow was enough for him to investigate.
Garcia had driven out of sight when Bailey turned to follow him. He said he received a call at that time from his brother-in-law who was in a truck behind Garcia and confirmed he was driving unusually. By the time Bailey caught up with Garcia around Mile Marker 51, Garcia had shifted over to the right lane. Bailey drove beside the vehicle in the left lane to check if the passengers were wearing seat belts and if there were children in the car. He said Garcia was in a “very tense” straight posture with his hands on the wheel and reportedly had “an almost deer in the highlights look, kind of like a panicked demeanor.”
Bailey testified he had no probable cause until he pulled behind Garcia. At that point, he said Garcia abruptly shifted back to the left lane without a signal and continued driving slowly, impeding traffic behind him. Bailey initiated his lights and merged behind Garcia to attempt a traffic stop. This spurred Garcia to cross over the right lane of traffic and immediately exit I-10 at Wilcox Road. He said he realized Garcia did not intend to pull over when he began to reenter the interstate.
Garcia’s behavior during the pursuit was something Bailey said he “had never experienced” before. Garcia never went faster than about 105 mph, which Bailey described as a moderate speed for a pursuit. At least three times, Bailey said, Garcia accelerated and then came to almost a complete stop, which he feared were maneuvers in an attempt to “ambush” him. The final time, Bailey overtook Garcia’s vehicle slightly, allowing Garcia the opportunity to turn around behind Bailey and head into oncoming traffic.
RADIO CALL LOGS
Radio communication with Baldwin County Dispatch Station 5 was shaky and took Bailey multiple attempts to notify them he was initiating a pursuit. Bailey was able to get the Texas license plate number for dispatch almost immediately.
Radio logs indicate three Baldwin County deputies along with some Loxley officers were attempting to get to the interstate to assist Bailey and lay spike strips at exits.
Call logs suggest Garcia’s U-turn occurred around 1:34 p.m. at least four minutes into the pursuit.
“He’s [Garcia] passing the 47-mile marker,” Bailey reports at 1:34:06. Bailey is identified by the handle “B-150” in the logs. “The subject’s turning around coming back eastbound.”
1:34:13 — Station 5: “That’s 10-4.”
1:34:19 — B-95: “I’m right at the Beach Express and 10.”
1:34:32 — B-95: “I’m going to hold tight right here to see if he gets off again on the Beach Express. There’s a Loxley unit with me, let them know.”
1:34:40 — B-150: “10-4.”
1:34:49 — B-80: “I have a Loxley unit with me too.”
Nearly a minute into the wrong-way chase on I-10, Bailey informed his backup he still was following Garica.
1:35:01 — B-150: “We’re approaching the 49 exit, still westbound, eastbound in the westbound lane.”
1:35:12 — B-39: “Hey, if you all get spikes on that guy, go ahead and spike him.”
1:35:19 — B-80: “Is he still westbound?
After another 25 seconds, Bailey said he is beginning to lose sight of Garcia and there is heavier traffic. BCSO Sgt. Randy Younce, identified as “B-16,” tells him he should be cautious.
1:35:26 — B-150: “10-4. “I’m starting to lose sight of the vehicle; traffic’s heavy.”
1:35:34 — B-16: “If traffic is heavy and you’re [sic], you need to cancel, terminate if you need to.”
1:35:44 — B-150: “10-4. I believe the vehicle just wrecked out here just before the 49 exit.”
1:35:52 — B-150: “That’s 10-4. He’s been 10-50. Get med units en route.”
Bailey’s last transmission uses the code “10-50” to indicate a vehicle accident. He said he made the final call after rounding a curve in the highway and seeing smoke.
In his deposition, Bailey questions the time accuracy of the call log with actual events, claiming crowded radio chatter can create discrepancies when messages are transmitted or received.
TERMINATING PURSUIT
Loxley’s basic guidelines for traffic pursuits say a “motor vehicle pursuit is justified only when the necessity of immediate apprehension outweighs the level of danger created by the pursuit.”
The policy recommends marked cruisers take priority when engaging a vehicle and unmarked vehicles should withdraw when other units become available to take over a pursuit.
The policy also indicates officers are restricted when pursuing vehicles the wrong way.
“If Loxley officers pursue a vehicle towards an interstate, they may not pursue suspects the wrong way on a controlled access highway. Officers may drive on the wrong side of any other divided roadway only when absolutely necessary and then only with caution,” the policy reads.
Bailey argues he did not violate this policy, however, because the wrong-way pursuit happened while on the interstate and wasn’t a chase “towards an interstate” where he would have entered the highway going the wrong direction.
“It was a sudden U-turn during a pursuit. It wasn’t like they got on the interstate going the wrong way on the controlled access highway,” he said.
Bailey testified later that even if the chase occurred as the Loxley policy depicts, he believes it would have been within his scope of authority to pursue Garcia.
Loxley PD’s pursuit policy states pursuits should be terminated when:
Officers or supervisors believe the danger created outweigh the need for immediate apprehension;
The suspect has been identified and can be apprehended later; or
The pursued vehicle’s location is unknown.
“All officers involved in a vehicular pursuit will be held accountable for continuing a pursuit when circumstances indicate that it should have been discontinued,” the policy states regarding accountability. “Officers will not be criticized or disciplined when their decision … is to terminate rather than continue a pursuit.”
Bailey received no disciplinary action for the incident and wasn’t required to attend any additional training. He said the pursuit was “critiqued” by Loxley Police Cpt. Tony Nolfe and Lt. Doug Phillips during an investigation of the crash. However, Bailey said, none of his supervisors told him he shouldn’t have made the U-turn to follow Garcia or should have terminated the pursuit earlier.
“In hindsight, do you believe that you should have made the U-turn on I-10 and continued to follow the Malibu?” plaintiff attorney Bethea asked.
“Yes, sir. I do,” Bailey said. “My only regret is not maybe staying with the vehicle longer and possibly warn the public.”
OFFICER SAYS ACTIONS WARRANTED
Bailey said he considered the level of danger multiple times during the pursuit. He argued following Garcia the wrong way was warranted for “public safety concerns” as it provided a “general warning” to oncoming motorists. He said his Tahoe’s larger profile made it so his warning lights could be seen above the Malibu. He claimed had Garcia been driving a larger vehicle, he would have stopped following him because his lights could not have been seen.
Bailey also said he believed Garcia was heading back to the exit and that terminating the pursuit would not have stopped him from driving in the wrong direction.
Bailey said both he and Garcia were driving at speeds between 60 mph and 70 mph in the inside lane where there was a “clear lane of travel.” As they continued, traffic became heavier, and Bailey said he began to “back off and lose sight of the car.”
While he never formally canceled his pursuit with a radio call, Bailey testified he believed he essentially stopped pursuit when he lost sight of the vehicle, which he said was around the same time as Sgt. Younce’s caution.
An incident narrative written by Trooper Manuel states Garcia was “actively eluding law enforcement” at the time of his impact with the Andrews’ vehicle.
Bailey did not disagree with Manuel’s report, but said Garcia “most likely believed that” he was being pursued when he struck the Andrews’ vehicle.
Once Garcia was out of sight, Bailey said he continued to “slow roll” the wrong way on the interstate and kept his lights on for safety purposes. Bailey said other law enforcement officers saw the crash occur and could not see Bailey’s cruiser or lights at the time of the collision.
Loxley’s pursuit policy states when orders are given to stop the pursuit, the officer is to cease immediately and turn off all emergency equipment and that a review of in-car video can be used to determine if officers followed protocol.
However, Bailey’s cruiser did not have an in-car video that could be reviewed, and neither did any of the other Loxley cruisers.
“I do now,” Bailey said during his July testimony. “Ever since that incident, I’ve had an in-car camera.
