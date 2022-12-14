New evidence is shedding more light on the deadly April 2019 police pursuit that led a police officer to chase a fleeing vehicle into oncoming traffic on Interstate 10. The chase ended in a fiery head-on collision near Loxley, killing all three passengers and claiming the lives of two innocent motorists.

Law enforcement’s role in the chase on the busy South Alabama corridor precipitated a wrongful death claim by the victims’ surviving family members in 2021. That lawsuit names the city of Loxley and the officer involved in the pursuit and seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

