A mental health patient was awarded a $7-million verdict Wednesday evening by a Mobile County jury, who ruled AltaPointe Health System violated psychiatric standards when another patient was able to sneak into his room and rape him.

The sexual assault against the minor patient, who will not be named for privacy reasons, occurred after he was checked into the BayPointe Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in Mobile in November 2019.Attorney Bryan Comer and Lacey Smith with Tobias & Comer law firm, argued over a two-and-a-half-day trial their client was unsupervised when the other patient entered the victim’s room, locked the door and remained in there for over 8 minutes.

