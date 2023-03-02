A mental health patient was awarded a $7-million verdict Wednesday evening by a Mobile County jury, who ruled AltaPointe Health System violated psychiatric standards when another patient was able to sneak into his room and rape him.
The sexual assault against the minor patient, who will not be named for privacy reasons, occurred after he was checked into the BayPointe Children’s Psychiatric Hospital in Mobile in November 2019.Attorney Bryan Comer and Lacey Smith with Tobias & Comer law firm, argued over a two-and-a-half-day trial their client was unsupervised when the other patient entered the victim’s room, locked the door and remained in there for over 8 minutes.
AltaPointe personnel walked into the room and encountered the assault in progress. The victim was placed in a “timeout room” for 18 hours before being transferred for a sexual assault nursing examination at a local hospital.
The jury found that AltaPointe did not meet the standard of care to protect a patient’s rights to be treated in a safe and humane place. Further, the jury found AltaPointe did not protect the patient’s rights when it did nothing to report the sexual assault for almost 24 hours after the incident.
“The jury saw the appalling evidence that was presented and through its verdict found that AltaPointe’s conduct was repulsive,” attorney Bryan Comer said in a statement. “AltaPointe breached the standard of care that was required under Alabama law in its callous treatment of our client after he was found being assaulted in his room. This verdict sends a strong message to the community as to the abhorrent way in which AltaPointe treated our vulnerable client and failed to protect their patient.”
The jury deliberated for two-and-a-half hours before the verdict was read in Mobile County Circuit Court. The jury unanimously decided in favor of the plaintiff and awarded $3 million in compensatory damages and $4 million in punitive damages.
“The people of Alabama, and across the country, need to have assurance that their children are safe when seeking much-needed mental health care,” attorney Lacey Smith said. “What happened to our client should never happen to another child in AltaPointe’s care or anyone else’s. The punitive damages in this case were necessary to punish AltaPointe and say this is completely unacceptable in our community or anywhere."
According to a statement by AltaPointe Health CEO Tuerk Schlesinger, the system plans to appeal the jury's decision.
"We sympathize with the patient and their family. This incident, as alleged, is not something any of us would allow to happen. As heartbreaking as these allegations are, we must also recognize that the challenges we face in mental health are vast and complicated. We respectfully disagree with the decision by the jury and will be appealing this verdict."
A previous version of this story stated:
"When asked concerning a statement on the verdict and whether or not it plans to appeal, AltaPointe spokesperson April Douglas said, 'Your message has been received. Let me see what I can find out for you. April.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.