Halo Weather
Halo by Alan Sealls

Summertime is in full-swing along Alabama’s coast and with it, Mother Nature is making her presence known as southwest Alabama is set to experience an extreme heatwave, according to forecasts.

According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 96 degrees with a heat index of 100. For Thursday and Friday, temperatures are projected to reach 98 degrees with the potential for triple digits.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.