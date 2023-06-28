Summertime is in full-swing along Alabama’s coast and with it, Mother Nature is making her presence known as southwest Alabama is set to experience an extreme heatwave, according to forecasts.
According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 96 degrees with a heat index of 100. For Thursday and Friday, temperatures are projected to reach 98 degrees with the potential for triple digits.
While heat in general this time of year isn’t anything new for the area, National Weather Service of Mobile Meteorologist Rudy Dicarlo said what’s to come in the next few days is borderline historic.
“Heat during this time of year, generally over 100 degrees, is fairly rare,” Dicarlo said. “Typically our average high is 90 to 91 degrees during June, into July and August. So at the very least, our temperatures are probably going to be about six, seven, or eight degrees higher than normal.”
Dicarlo said there was a brief period last year where the temperature rose to over 100 degrees. As for what’s to come over the next few days, he said the heat will cause temperatures to approach records, one of which was set in the 1950s.
While the actual temperature might not break any records, Dicarlo said what people will actually be feeling will be much hotter than the actual projected temperatures on Thursday and Friday.
“We may not be hitting them (records), however, due to the humidity they’re going to feel much hotter, which is what people are going to be feeling,” Dicarlo said. “You’re not going to be feeling the 100 degree temperature. You’re going to be feeling the 110 to 120-degree range for these next couple of days.”
Dicarlo said the heatwave is a product of an upper-level ridge system working its way across southwest Alabama into the western Florida panhandle, bringing drier weather and sunnier conditions with it.
He said the heat will eventually drop back into normal ranges on Sunday and into the early part of next week, as the system breaks down and rain chances increase, which will cool things off for a bit.
Dicarlo said the heat will be so severe, that anyone exposed to prolonged time in the sun is at-risk of suffering from heat-related illnesses including stress, exhaustion and strokes.
To avoid illness, Dicarlo encourages those outdoors to limit their time in the sun and drink plenty of fluids. He also reiterated for the public to make sure they don’t leave children, pets or anyone else in the car without running air conditioning.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is also encouraging those in the affected areas to monitor their symptoms when it comes to heat-related illnesses.
“With heat indices in the triple digits, such as those currently being experienced, the Alabama Department of Public Health advises the public to be alert to the warning signs of heat illnesses,” ADPH said in a press release. “The incidence of these illnesses rises … during warm weather periods, and anyone exposed to high temperatures or extreme heat can experience symptoms when the body’s temperature control system is overloaded.”
ADPH said those with heart disease, diabetes, obesity, poor circulation, previous stroke victims, those of older and younger ages, and those taking certain medications are at a greater risk of becoming ill due to the extreme temperatures.
