Just 4
BY BRADY PETREE

While the Mobile County Public School System closed Just 4 Developmental Laboratory, citing low enrollment numbers, those affiliated with the school told Lagniappe the number of students roaming the halls at the state’s only standalone pre-K was never an issue.

MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips told Lagniappe in early June only 120 students had enrolled for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. As a result, Just 4 was relocated to the Brazier Center and the school’s number of classrooms was cut drastically from 18 to nine total.

