While the Mobile County Public School System closed Just 4 Developmental Laboratory, citing low enrollment numbers, those affiliated with the school told Lagniappe the number of students roaming the halls at the state’s only standalone pre-K was never an issue.
MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips told Lagniappe in early June only 120 students had enrolled for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. As a result, Just 4 was relocated to the Brazier Center and the school’s number of classrooms was cut drastically from 18 to nine total.
However, multiple sources affiliated with Just 4, who wished to remain anonymous, are refuting claims of low enrollment, saying their school closed with a waiting list of approximately 200 students seeking entrance to the institution.
One source, who had been with the school for close to a decade, said the school’s enrollment always started out slow due to parents failing to pre-register their children like they’re asked to.
“We’ve always gone into every school year with full rosters with every classroom full and going into the school year with a waiting list,” one source said. “So when we were told that the numbers were down, I automatically knew that that’s never been the case. We’ve always started with 18 classrooms full.”
Philips reiterated the declining enrollment numbers at Just 4 and said the school has not reached its capacity of 300 students for some time. As for the 120 number Philips mentioned in June, she said it was the number of people who had finished the application process to date, but that number was expected to increase.
“We’ve culled through the numbers so we’re increasing it,” Philips said. “So we’re going to get around 150ish [students] divisible by 18. We’re going to have more than that 120, but by no means do we have near the 300 or we do not have an adequate [number] of eligible students of that 200.”
One source said the enrollment period opened in January and closed in February. They said the short enrollment window and the number of parents who aren’t thinking far enough ahead led to the lower enrollment numbers for the new school year the system is referencing. MCPSS also didn’t advertise the enrollment period enough, the source said.
“Usually when we start school, we have people that are on the waiting list and even come January of that school year, we still pull kids off the waiting list to come in even for the remainder of the school year,” a source said. “[Advertisement] was kind of just like word of mouth and if you ended your registration on say Feb. 3, and you only had 150 kids, then yeah, you’ve got a leg to stand on. But it’s in February. A lot of parents aren’t thinking that far ahead.”
Just 4’s untimely closing also allegedly prevented teachers from taking advantage of extra money from the school’s summer program, according to sources.
One source said they were initially told the summer program would be allowed to continue, despite plans to demolish the building in the coming months. Parents were initially informed the program would continue as planned before being told on the last day of school it was canceled. Teachers allegedly then had to text parents the program wasn’t happening, as opposed to being able to tell them face to face.
Now in the first week of August with school right around the corner, as the facility still stands intact, some wonder why the program was not allowed to continue as planned.
While one source was able to find another summer teaching position to fill in the gaps in their budget from the cancellation of the summer program, others were not as lucky.
“I think it was a very insensitive aspect for both the employees and for the students and parents,” a source said. “We could have done [the summer program] because the facility is still standing and you kind of kicked us out because of these plans that it was going to be demolished. Well, guess what? We could have stayed. Now we’re in this situation where we can’t continue our plans like we do every year.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.