The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles announced its the results from hearings held March 9, 14 and 15. The following decisions were made for individuals convicted in Mobile and Baldwin Counties:
Reece Fender Lee, 40, was denied parole. He is serving a 20-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center for assault 1 and burglary in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since May 2008.
Michael Earl Byers, 54, was denied parole. He is serving a 10-year sentence in the Bullock Correctional Facility for breaking and entering vehicles in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since July 2022.
Tony Marquelle Fowler, 29, was denied parole. He is serving a 14-year sentence in the Fountain Correctional Center for manslaughter and first-degree possession of marijuana in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since February 2022.
Jimmy Allen Parker, 66, was denied parole. He is serving a 25-year sentence in the Kilby Infirmary for manslaughter in Baldwin County. He has been incarcerated since April 2001.
Donnie Earl Shropshire, 66, was denied parole. He is serving a life sentence in the Easterling Correctional Center for second-degree robbery in Etowah and Baldwin Counties. He has been incarcerated since February 1994.
Fredrick J Gant, 64, had his parole hearing continued. He is serving a 40-year sentence in the Kilby Infirmary for first-degree robbery in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since April 1986.
Kristofer Nikolas Matone, 38, was denied parole. He is serving a 10-year sentence in the Ventress Correctional Center for possession of obscene material under age of 17 in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since September 2019.
Paul Jefferson Pritchett, 61, was denied parole. He is serving a 97-month sentence in the Kilby Infirmary for felony DUI in Baldwin County. He has been incarcerated since September 2020.
Patrick Dean Smith, 34, was denied parole. He is serving a life sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center for assault, first-degree burglary, and receiving stolen property in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since June 2012.
Brian McCall Snow, 40, was denied parole. He is serving a life sentence in the Kilby Correctional Facility for second-degree arson, trafficking methamphetamines, and manufacturing controlled substances in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since July 2014.
Demetrius Antoin Williams, 43, was denied parole. He is serving a life sentence in the Staton Correctional Center for murder in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since January 2005.
Nagasi Shabazz Ziyad, 36, was denied parole. He is serving a 15-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center for third-degree robbery in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since 15 years.
