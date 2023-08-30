More than two dozen people have died as inmates of the Baldwin County Corrections Center and Mobile County Metro Jail since 2010, according to records requested from each.
With on-call medical programs and contraband restrictions in place, sheriffs in both counties said jail staff do the best they can to keep inmates healthy and safe behind bars, but there is only so much they can do to reduce the risk of death. Still, the risk of dying in a local jail in Alabama or across the country, is relatively rare.
Approximately 11 people incarcerated in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office’s (BCSO) Bay Minette jail died over the last 13 years, compared to 19 people who died behind bars in the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office’s (MCSO) downtown Mobile lockup. So far in 2023, Baldwin County investigators are looking into two inmate deaths. In Mobile, four inmates have died since June, with one man dying this month after being sent to a local hospital. Sheriffs could be waiting weeks or months for results from autopsy and toxicology reports for the custodial deaths.
Records show incarcerated people in both jails largely died from either natural causes or suicide, without interference from officers, jail personnel or other inmates.
“There was nothing done improperly, nothing that we could have changed that would have changed the outcomes of any of them,” Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said in an interview on July 31, discussing the three prisoners who died behind bars since June. “Certainly being short-staffed, if you had more people to do more frequent checks, but that’s really unrealistic at this point. They’re [jail staff] doing the best they can with what they got. I can’t think of anything that we could do, or could have done, that would have changed the outcome.”
Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said jail staff depend on incoming inmates to fully disclose their medical history and needs when they are booked into custody. But, he said, people entering the county’s Bay Minette jail sometimes either do not fully report their health conditions or else lie about their medical history to receive painkilling drugs for illicit purposes.
“You always have to keep in mind who you’re dealing with,” Mack said. “Inmates, they will tell a lie or they won’t fully disclose something, and we’ve had it both ways.”
A report on deaths in local jails across the U.S. between 2000 and 2019 published by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) in December 2021 found 222 inmates died in county-run jails in Alabama between 2010 and 2019. Locally, seven Baldwin County inmates and eight Mobile County inmates died during the same period of time, making up around 6 percent of Alabama’s jail deaths in those years. Nationwide, 10,419 people died behind bars during the same period of time.
Inmate deaths in Alabama made up around 2 percent of all local jail deaths in the U.S. between 2010 and 2019, according to the BJS report. Approximately 150 Alabama inmates out of every 100,000 died over the decade. On average, 14,735 prisoners were held in Alabama local jails every day during the same time period. BCSO’s website reads around 550 people are held in Baldwin County Corrections Center each day, compared to 1,500 prisoners held in Mobile County Metro Jail every day on average.
BALDWIN COUNTY CORRECTIONS CENTER
BCSO only released to Lagniappe six of the 11 death reports they compiled because some of the other cases have not gone before a grand jury yet. Mack said each death case is presented to a Baldwin County grand jury for review once full autopsy and toxicology reports, and investigations are finished. No indictment will be issued if the grand jury does not find anyone caused an inmate’s death, he said.
Lagniappe requested in May the number of deaths at Baldwin County Corrections Center going back to 2010, reports for each case and the number of people who have died in encounters with BCSO officers over the last decade. On Friday, Aug. 18, three months after receiving the request, BCSO partially answered the request, providing the number of in-custody deaths and reports for six of those cases.
One prisoner died in Baldwin County jail in 2010; one prisoner died in 2011; one prisoner died in 2013; three prisoners died in 2015; one prisoner died in 2018; one prisoner died in 2021; one prisoner died in 2022; and two prisoners, so far, have died in 2023, according to BCSO records.
The reports available described inmates succumbing to illnesses, injuries, preexisting health conditions or the effects of drugs. Only one of the cases was determined to be a suicide. Specific information about inmates’ preexisting health conditions was redacted, and some reports do not offer as many details as others.
Baldwin County inmate William D. Wilson II was transported to USA Medical Center in Mobile in May 2021 after another inmate saw the 44-year-old fall over in their shared cell in Bay Minette, an incident report of Wilson’s death reads. BCSO’s online database reads Wilson was booked into jail on a writ of arrest and an alias writ for child support in September 2020.
Inmates told Sgt. William Rowell that Wilson said “he felt a little off” before he collapsed, and Wilson “would skip taking his morning medication for his [REDACTED],” according to Rowell’s report. One inmate said Wilson “would not get up for morning pill call, but he never complained of any physical ailments and [the inmate] never observed [Wilson] taking any non-prescribed drugs.”
Rowell wrote Wilson “deteriorated” until “he had no brain activity.” Wilson’s case is still active, according to the report.
A 2018 report for inmate John S. Tyson, who died in December 2018, days after being booked on charges of first-degree assault, attempting to elude and others from the Orange Beach Police Department, simply reads the 46-year-old died of natural causes. Though the Baldwin County Major Crimes Task Force was tasked with investigating Tyson’s death, the report concludes with “no further action at this time.”
Inmate Amy Williams died in November 2015 of what investigators called “mixed drug toxicity,” a death caused by a fatal combination of “methamphetamine, amphetamine, opiates, morphine and heroine [sic] metabolite,” all of which a toxicology analysis found in her system, according to a report. She was found unresponsive in her cell, and had been booked days earlier on drug possession charges, BCSO’s jail records show.
The only case investigated as a suicide was when 19-year-old inmate Zachary Barber hanged himself in his cell in May 2011. He had been booked into Baldwin County Corrections Center in February 2011 on charges of domestic violence, kidnapping and others from the Daphne Police Department.
A report written by Sgt. Michael Walker reads Barber may have hanged himself between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., possibly during a shift change. Another report by Deputy Brad Burks reads the officer who was on duty the night Barber died “had not made any of the mandatory cell checks and that he falsified the records.” Officer Larry Bowen was charged and arrested.
Sheriff Mack said every new inmate completes a health questionnaire upon their booking, asking them everything from how they feel at the time to their medical history.
“If there’s nothing that comes up on that, then nothing will be done,” Mack said. “We can’t do anything that we don’t know anything about.”
Baldwin County’s in-jail infirmary offers 24/7 medical care and prescriptions to inmates who need it, Mack said, but staff cannot force inmates to take their medicine. In rare cases, a court order can be used to make an inmate comply with doctor’s orders, he said, but this is usually reserved for patients with mental illnesses.
Deaths from natural causes, suicides or overdoses after ingesting drugs occur most often in corrections centers like Baldwin County’s, he said, and no inmate in Baldwin County jail died because of a jail officer.
“What we do find is the majority of people get healthier while they’re in jail,” Mack said. “The reason is, number one, they’re getting it for free. They’re going to get their medication for free. It’s supplied to them. They don’t have access to illegal drugs. They have access to 24/7 medical care.”
Sometimes, jail medical staff have discovered serious illnesses in some inmates who previously did not report any symptoms, including cancers and heart diseases. Since opening the infirmary in 2019, Mack said, Baldwin County spends $1.5 million on its operations each year.
“We built this infirmary so they can come back to the jail sooner [after getting better in the infirmary],” he said.
MOBILE COUNTY METRO JAIL
Lagniappe reported on the deaths of 38-year-old inmate Ernest Little Jr. on June 26, 2023, 30-year-old inmate Derrell Moultrie on July 15 and 46-year-old inmate William Appling Jr. on July 26 in Mobile County Metro Jail. Preliminary investigations into the deaths found no signs of foul play, but Appling was being treated by jail medical staff for injuries he sustained before he was arrested. All three men were found unresponsive in their cells by other inmates or jail personnel.
Sheriff Burch said in July that Metro Jail personnel can “tighten up” efforts to catch drugs and other contraband before they get to inmates, and make health care and medications as available as possible to people who need it, but often there is little they can do to prevent someone from dying “who [doesn’t] take care of themselves.”
“Two of them [the deaths], I believe, are going to come back [from autopsy] medical-related, and there is nothing we can do about that if that person had a preexisting medical condition,” Burch said.
Lagniappe also asked MCSO for records of deaths in Metro Jail and officer encounters that resulted in deaths. The May request was answered in June, though MCSO gave only numbers, not reports.
One person died in Metro Jail in 2010; two people died in 2014; one person died in 2015; two people died in 2016; two people died in 2019; three people died in 2021; four people died in 2022; and four people, so far, have died in 2023, according to MCSO records.
Booked into Metro Jail on public intoxication charges on Aug. 8, 60-year-old inmate William Hooper was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 15, according to a statement from MCSO. Hooper died in a local hospital after being treated for “several health issues” he was already experiencing when he was booked.
Burch said in July people frequently booked into jail “don’t live the healthiest lifestyles,” and medical staff cannot make them cooperate and take medications prescribed to them.
“We have what I feel like is a good medical system in place in the jail,” Burch said. “There’s physicians there, there’s physicians assistants and nurses on staff, and they, to my knowledge, respond to medical needs pretty quickly. Sometimes there’s just nothing you can do that’s going to change an outcome of a person who [doesn’t] take care of themselves.”
Like Baldwin County jail staff, he said, Mobile County corrections officers cannot force inmates to take their prescribed medicines. Burch said the volume of illegal drugs and other contraband people outside the jail mail to inmates has significantly decreased since building work on Metro Jail ended months ago.
“Our contraband issue is nothing like it was,” he said. “[We went from] finding contraband weekly to now we find it once every few months. I would say, comparatively, it’s insignificant now to what it was.”
Some people incarcerated in Metro Jail are still finding ways to receive drugs despite the increased security measures, Burch said.
“A lot of our stuff right now is getting in through legal mail by people spraying substances onto paper,” he said. “We catch most of it, but as you can tell, it’s been tampered with. Sometimes it gets through, but we’re looking at several options of being able to more effectively stop that as well.”
Burch said jail staff will “intensify the shakedowns” and other contraband prevention measures, and “address it as we’re able.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.