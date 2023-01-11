Karlos Finley Africatown Redevelopment Corporation

Karlos Finley, the first executive director of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation, discussed his plans and answered questions about bringing improving Africatown's housing and infrastructure at a community meeting on Dec. 6.

Four residential lots in Africatown are up for development after the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation (ARC) authorized a scope of work for one and architectural renderings for three at their monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The board of directors voted to approve an assessment of five houses sitting on one lot at 1028 Newman Lane for $3,000. With three houses fronting Newman Lane and two more in the backyard, ARC Executive Director Karlos Finley envisions “families and subfamilies” living in one community on the lot.

