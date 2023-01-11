Karlos Finley, the first executive director of the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation, discussed his plans and answered questions about bringing improving Africatown's housing and infrastructure at a community meeting on Dec. 6.
Four residential lots in Africatown are up for development after the Africatown Redevelopment Corporation (ARC) authorized a scope of work for one and architectural renderings for three at their monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The board of directors voted to approve an assessment of five houses sitting on one lot at 1028 Newman Lane for $3,000. With three houses fronting Newman Lane and two more in the backyard, ARC Executive Director Karlos Finley envisions “families and subfamilies” living in one community on the lot.
He said the assessment would survey the buildings’ integrity and sustainability, as well as their historical significance.
“Part of our mission is to preserve history, and so before we tear anything down, we want to do our due diligence to make sure there's not some historic value as to why there's five structures on that one piece of property,” Finley said. “We want to make sure that whatever we do we do within the auspices of the historic value and nature of this community. That is of the utmost importance.”
Architectural renderings were also ordered to envision two and three bedroom homes on three other vacant lots on Newman Lane, Susie Ansley Street and Green Street for $30,000.
Board President Marc Jackson estimated Gant Group and Associates should complete the draft plans in February.
The designs for those three properties will be applied to future properties ARC acquires, Finley added.
ARC’s new website, logo and accounts on Facebook and Instagram will be created by Steele Image Management for $3,150. Finley could not provide a hard deadline for their release, but said they will be ready “as quickly as possible.”
The board will meet again on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 4 p.m. in Africatown’s Robert L. Hope Community Center.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
