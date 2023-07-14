Alabama lawmakers reviewed four maps with two Black-majority congressional voting districts during a three-hour-long hearing on Thursday, but did not vote on a plan to take to next week’s special session called to redraw Alabama’s 2021 map.
During the lengthy discussion, members of the Alabama Legislature’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and the public spoke for or against the handful of possibilities to redetermine the state’s political landscape. The Supreme Court ruled in Allen v. Milligan that Alabama’s latest map with one Black majority district may be unconstitutional.
“There will be a map for this committee to vote on on Monday,” Chairman Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, said. “As soon as we have something, we’re going to release it.”
He said committee staff have been “overwhelmed” by the volume of maps submitted for their consideration, with some even coming to Montgomery from overseas.
Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, and other Democratic lawmakers said they “have not been privy” to the rest of the committee’s map plans. They said the court required all of them to work together on a proposed map, and questioned the transparency of the process if the committee did not select a map and allow the public to comment during Thursday’s hearing, the last scheduled public hearing.
“I was unaware this was a ‘y’all’ process,” Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, told the Republican legislators on the committee. “It kind of puts us and the public at a disadvantage because they will not have another opportunity to discuss y’all’s map.”
Two of the plans the committee discussed would separate the city of Mobile and Baldwin County into new districts, while two would keep them together.
Shalela Dowdy, a Mobile native who was one of the plaintiffs in the Milligan case, said she supported the map that would split the coastal counties, noting Mobile and Baldwin counties are already in separate state school board districts.
“It gives the city of Mobile, which has deep ties to the Black Belt, an opportunity for representation,” Dowdy said. “I wholly support our plan and ask the committee and the legislature to support our plan, too.”
The “whole county” plan that Birmingham attorney Jim Blacksher introduced at the first public hearing in June failed Black voters when tested against historical election results, plaintiffs’ attorney Duell Ross said. If the congressional map were drawn that way before, with Birmingham as one district, Mobile and Baldwin counties in one district and the Black Belt counties in mostly one district, candidates supported by Black voters lost their elections many times, he said.
The same analytics performed on the Milligan map, Ross said, gave favorable returns in every biracial election between 2014 and 2020, on the other hand.
Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, said she sponsored that map and supports it. It is a “constitutionally acceptable remedy” to Alabama’s 2021 map.
Baldwin County Republican Party Chairman Patrick McWilliams said Mobile and Baldwin counties are as much a community of interest as the Black Belt counties in the state’s midsection, and dividing them would be a bad idea. He questioned whether the I-10 Bridge and Bayway project would be a priority to people in Dothan, and if Wiregrass projects would gain traction in Foley.
Next, Alabama Democratic Conference Chairman Joe Reed, who said he has been drawing reapportionment maps since the 1970s, explained his map again. Mobile and Baldwin County are split in that plan, too.
“There will be two majority-Black districts,” he said. “I will tell you right now that I am in favor of the one I drafted because it’s right.”
Pringle pointed out Reed’s map broke 10 counties and 87 voting precincts into separate congressional districts. Figures added “chaos at its highest” would result if such a large amount of precincts were split.
Reed doubled down that those splits were necessary to get two Black-majority districts.
“To put Mobile in with Baldwin County is ridiculous, because you done shot every one of those Black votes,” he said.
Reapportionment, Reed added, realigns voting precincts when it is done.
Singleton spoke next in support of the map Blacksher presented, which keeps Mobile and Baldwin counties in the same district. The Campaign Legal Center (CLC), a nationwide voting rights group, supported the map, too, he said.
Evan Milligan, the lead plaintiff in the Milligan case, took the lectern and told Singleton the CLC had actually rescinded its earlier support for the plan.
The final plan, presented by Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, is similar to Singleton’s in that it keeps Mobile and Baldwin counties together and keeps Jefferson County in one district, he said.
“We’re tired of being the surplus of everyone around the state,” Smitherman said of Jefferson County. “We are definitely the economic engine of the state.”
Rep. Sam Jones, D-Mobile, said he appreciated all of the information he received over the two public hearings and the different goals driving each map, but he questioned how the committee expected to vote when Pringle said analytics on the scores of maps submitted are not finished.
“I would really hope we would get that data before we get to the floor,” Jones said.
England described the whole process as “tortured.” Contrary to what the committee pitched, he said the proceedings have been neither open nor transparent. England said he would probably vote against whatever map the committee proposed next week because there would be no time for him to take it to his constituents.
If lawmakers fail to vote on a map during next week’s special session, a court-appointed special master will choose one for them.
