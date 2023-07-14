Alabama second redistricting hearing

Plaintiffs in the case of Allen v. Milligan speak at the last public hearing of Alabama's redistricting process Thursday.

 Via Legislature livestream

Alabama lawmakers reviewed four maps with two Black-majority congressional voting districts during a three-hour-long hearing on Thursday, but did not vote on a plan to take to next week’s special session called to redraw Alabama’s 2021 map.

During the lengthy discussion, members of the Alabama Legislature’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and the public spoke for or against the handful of possibilities to redetermine the state’s political landscape. The Supreme Court ruled in Allen v. Milligan that Alabama’s latest map with one Black majority district may be unconstitutional.

Milligan plaintiff map

The Milligan plaintiffs' proposed redistricting plan
Singleton redistricting map

The Singleton redistricting plan
Alabama Democratic Conference Map

The Alabama Democratic Conference's (ADC) proposed redistricting map.
Smitherman redistricting plan

The plan Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, presented.

