Two days before the last public hearing of Alabama’s redistricting process, Mobile voting rights groups hosted a discussion about the Supreme Court’s rulings in Shelby v. Holder and Allen v. Milligan, and what they mean for Black voters.
“This affects every single one of us, but especially y’all in Alabama,” Cece Huddleston with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund told three dozen community members at Bishop State Community College Tuesday night. “Both of these court cases were in Alabama, and they affected the whole country.”
When the members of the United States’ highest court voted 5-4 in the case of Shelby v. Holder in 2013, Huddleston said they “gutted” two important provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Sections of the act requiring Alabama and certain other states to obtain “preclearance” from the Department of Justice before changing state voting laws were ruled unconstitutional that year because conservative Supreme Court justices said Alabama had not passed any discriminating voting rights laws between 1965 and 2013, she said.
“It's like your momma told you to stop running in the hallway,” Huddleston said. “If she’s right there at the table watching you, you're not going to run in the hallway. But if your momma decides to go to the bathroom, you’re probably going to sprint down there because no one is watching you. That’s exactly what happened [after Shelby v. Holder].”
Following the court’s ruling, many states proposed and passed laws to restrict voting rights, she said. A decade passed before the Supreme Court somewhat reversed its earlier stance in the case of Allen v. Milligan and held Alabama lawmakers may have violated a section of the Voting Rights Act when it drew only one Black-majority district on its congressional voting map, Huddleston said.
“It affects y’all in this area more than anyone,” she said. “Because of this decision, y’all are going to get a new congressional district.”
Huddleston did not tell the audience what kind of map she wanted to see the Alabama legislature choose, but Shalela Dowdy, who works with Stand Up Mobile and the Mobile chapter of the Alabama NAACP, said she hoped lawmakers would support the maps she and other plaintiffs in the Milligan case presented. These would put the city of Mobile and Baldwin County in separate districts.
“Unfortunately right now, we have a battle of the maps,” Dowdy said. “I would encourage y’all to support the maps of the plaintiffs who have done the work, who have been on the front lines.”
She told Lagniappe after the meeting she is “here for the split,” noting the city of Mobile and Baldwin County are in separate districts on the state’s board of education district map. Dividing the coastal counties, Dowdy said, is the only way to get a second Black-majority district.
