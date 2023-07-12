Cece Huddleston redistricting

Cece Huddleston with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund speaks at a seminar on Allen v. Milligan and redistricting Tuesday night.

Two days before the last public hearing of Alabama’s redistricting process, Mobile voting rights groups hosted a discussion about the Supreme Court’s rulings in Shelby v. Holder and Allen v. Milligan, and what they mean for Black voters.

“This affects every single one of us, but especially y’all in Alabama,” Cece Huddleston with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund told three dozen community members at Bishop State Community College Tuesday night. “Both of these court cases were in Alabama, and they affected the whole country.”

