The Alabama Board Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) recently denied parole to 10 individuals convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties during hearings on Feb. 23 and Feb. 28. Two individuals were approved for release.
Castle
David
Mobile
Denied
Curtis
Dakota
Mobile
Denied
Dickens
Robin
Mobile
Denied
Haston
Cecil
Mobile
Denied
Mason
Lynn
Mobile
Denied
McGowan
Charles
Mobile
Denied
Platt
Leslie
Mobile
Granted
Smith
Christopher
Mobile
Granted
Deer
Cherry
Mobile
Denied
Estes
David
Baldwin
Denied
Hamilton
David
Mobile
Denied
Hollingsworth
Shelby
Mobile
Denied
Robinson
Bacari
Mobile
Denied
Hamilton is serving a life sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center for first-degree robbery and attempted murder. He was sentenced in October 1983.
According to appellate court filings, Hamilton and two companions were traveling Interstate 10 in a truck when they picked up hitchhiker Thomas Wesley Adams. The men took Adams to a sand pit where they searched his belongings and severely beat him after only finding 12 cents.
Adams was kicked in the head multiple times while Hamilton and his associates were wearing steel-pointed cowboy boots. Adams was also shot in the back and ran over with the truck twice. Edward somehow survived the encounter and was able to reach the interstate to call for help.
Dickens is serving a life sentence in the Birmingham Community Work Center for criminally negligent homicide. She began her sentence in October 2012.
Dickens, who is previously from Semmes, was involved in a fatal traffic wreck in March 2011, which killed Deborah Dana Hilliard, 54. According to press reports at the time, Dickens was hit Hilliard's vehicle head-on while when she veered into the opposite lane while driving on Schillinger Road.
Dickens was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injures. Testing later showed cocaine, methadone and clonazepam were in her system. She was charged with murder and tried for murder, but a jury opted for negligent homicide instead.
Castle is serving a 15-year sentence in Alex City Work Release for receiving stolen property and first-degree burglary. He is scheduled to be released January 2032.
Curtis is serving a 15-year sentence in the Staton Correctional Center for sodomy and violating the Sex Offender's Registration Notification Act (SORNA). He is scheduled to be released June 2025.
Haston is serving a 15-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center for first-degree robbery, kidnapping, second-degree assault, theft of property and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be released December 2024. According to press reports, Haston (who was 24 at the time) was arrested in March 2009 after a carjacking incident in south Mobile.
Mason is serving a 96-month sentence in the Birmingham Work Release for fraudulent use of credit cards and receiving stolen property. She is scheduled to be released May 2024.
McGowan is serving a 165-year sentence in the St. Clair Correctional Center for murder. He was sentenced in December 2009 for the death of 55-year-old Marilynn Napper, who was found stabbed to death in her home on Wesley Drive in July 2007.
Deer is serving a 20-year sentence in the Birmingham Community Work Center for fraudulent credit card use. She is scheduled to be released in May 2034.
Estes is serving a 96-month sentence in the Bibb County Correctional Facility for receiving stolen property, first-degree theft of property, and burglary. He is scheduled to be released June 2024.
Hollingsworth is serving an 18-year sentence in the Hamilton Work Release for first-degree theft of property and parole violation. he is scheduled to be released in December 2029.
Robinson is serving a 10-year sentence for in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility. He is scheduled to be released in April 2024.
Platt and Smith were sentenced on drug charges and granted parole on the condition they complete a drug program.
