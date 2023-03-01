Alabama Board of Pardons & Parole (ABPP)

The Alabama Board Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) recently denied parole to 10 individuals convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties during hearings on Feb. 23 and Feb. 28. Two individuals were approved for release.

Castle

David

Mobile

Denied

Curtis

Dakota

Mobile

Denied

Dickens

Robin

Mobile

Denied

Haston

Cecil

Mobile

Denied

Mason

Lynn

Mobile

Denied

McGowan

Charles

Mobile

Denied

Platt

Leslie

Mobile

Granted

Smith

Christopher 

Mobile

Granted

Deer

Cherry

Mobile

Denied

Estes

David

Baldwin

Denied

Hamilton

David

Mobile

Denied

Hollingsworth  

Shelby

Mobile

Denied

Robinson

Bacari

Mobile

Denied

HAMILTON, DAVID DWAYNE.jpeg

HAMILTON, DAVID DWAYNE
DICKENS, ROBIN WELLS.jpeg

DICKENS, ROBIN WELLS
CASTLE, DAVID ALLEN.jpeg

CASTLE, DAVID ALLEN
CURTIS, DAKOTAH CAVEN.jpeg

CURTIS, DAKOTAH CAVEN
HASTON, CECIL JR.jpeg

HASTON, CECIL JR
MASON, LYNN MARIE.jpeg

MASON, LYNN MARIE
MCGOWAN, CHARLES LEE.jpeg

MCGOWAN, CHARLES LEE
DEER, CHERRY DION.jpeg

DEER, CHERRY DION
ESTES, DAVID CHAD.jpeg

ESTES, DAVID CHAD
HOLLINGSWORTH, SHELBY JAY.jpeg

HOLLINGSWORTH, SHELBY JAY
ROBINSON, BACARI CARTEZ.jpeg

ROBINSON, BACARI CARTEZ

