The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles denied release for 51 individuals over the past two weeks, during hearings on March 16 and March 28. Five individuals convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties were among those denied release:
David Van Diamond, 48, was denied parole. He is serving a 20-year sentence in the Mobile Work Release for fraudulent use of a credit card, first-degree theft of property, and identity theft in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since January 29, 2003.
Marcus Allen Heaton, 37, was denied parole. He is serving a 60-month sentence in the Limestone Correctional Center for possession of a controlled substance in Baldwin County. He has been incarcerated since November 3, 2022.
Timothy Mays, 60, was denied parole. He is serving a 60-year sentence in the Loxley Community Work Center for murder in Baldwin County. He has been incarcerated since November 9, 1988.
Mays, who is from Bay Minette, was convicted for the strangulation death of Janice Bogan in February 1988, when he was 24 years old. Bogan was the mother of Mays' 2-year-old son.
According to press reports at the time, Mays admitted to choking Bogan after they began fighting over her seeing another man. He claimed Bogan had hit him multiple times before he grabbed her and choked her for four to five minutes before "coming to his senses and released her."
A Baldwin County jury ultimately found him guilty of murder instead of homicide or manslaughter because of the time it took to kill Bogan, which implicated it was not a crime of passion.
Jerry Lee Chambers, 53, was denied parole. He is serving a five-year sentence in the Bibb County Correctional Facility for offenses against public health and morals in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since October 27, 2022.
Isreal Dixon, 27, was denied parole. He is serving a 20-year sentence in the Fountain Correctional Center for second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm in Mobile County. He has been incarcerated since September 4, 2019.
