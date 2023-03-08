The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held hearings on Feb. 28, March 1,  and March 2, where it denied parole for 11 individuals convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties. It continued three local cases.

Avera, Douglas Ed, Baldwin — Continued

SNYDER, TOMAS ALLEN.jpeg

SNYDER, TOMAS ALLEN
AVERA, DOUGLAS ED.jpeg

AVERA, DOUGLAS ED
ALLEN, BOWEN BROOKS.jpeg

ALLEN, BOWEN BROOKS
GAINES, PHILLIP JUANE.jpeg

GAINES, PHILLIP JUANE
HARRELL, RONNIE HUGH JR.jpeg

HARRELL, RONNIE HUGH JR
HARLOW, TED.jpeg

HARLOW, TED
HOLLINGSWORTH, THOMAS CECIL.jpeg

HOLLINGSWORTH, THOMAS CECIL
HOWARD, WILLIAM MASON IV.jpeg

HOWARD, WILLIAM MASON IV
HUDDLESTON, DAVID SHUN.jpeg

HUDDLESTON, DAVID SHUN
NETTLES, SEAN.jpeg

NETTLES, SEAN
REYNOLDS, JEREMIAH DARNELL.jpeg

REYNOLDS, JEREMIAH DARNELL
RIVERS, TODD NEWTON.jpeg

RIVERS, TODD NEWTON
SUMMERS, CHRISTOPHER.jpeg

SUMMERS, CHRISTOPHER
WILLIAMS, TYRONE LYNELL.jpeg

WILLIAMS, TYRONE LYNELL

