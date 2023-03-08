The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles held hearings on Feb. 28, March 1, and March 2, where it denied parole for 11 individuals convicted in Mobile and Baldwin counties. It continued three local cases.
Avera, Douglas Ed, Baldwin — Continued
Allen, Bowen Brooks, Mobile — Denied
Gaines, Phillip Juane, Mobile — Denied
Harlow, Ted, Mobile — Denied
Harrell, Ronnie Hugh Jr., Mobile — Denied
Hollingsworth, Thomas Ceci, Mobile — Continued
Howard, William Mason, Baldwin — Denied
Huddleston, David Shun, Baldwin — Denied
Nettles, Sean, Mobile — Denied
Rivers, Todd Newton, Mobile — Denied
Reynolds, Jeremiah Darnell, Mobile — Continued
Snyder, Tomas Allen, Mobile — Denied
Summers, Christopher, Mobile — Denied
Williams, Tyrone Lynell, Mobile — Denied
Sutton, Tivaris Lorenzo, Mobile — Denied
Snyder is serving a life sentence in the Staton Correctional Center for the 1991 murder of William Howell, the manager Night Moves, a Mobile nightclub chain. He was initially convicted in 1993.
According to appellant documents, Howell's body was found on the floor of the kitchen of one his nightclubs on April 5, 1991, with a gunshot to the head and a briefcase which he was known to carry large amounts of cash was laying nearby.
Synder, who went by an alias "Michael Overbay," was a frequent patron of the nightclub and the last one in attendance at the facility on the night of the murder. Synder's fingerprints were found on a vent-a-hood above where Howell's body discovered and where Howell commonly hid cash. Rubber bands that matched ones found in Howell's briefcase were also later found in Synder's vehicle.
Synder fled to Florida the next day and was spotted in Lake City, Florida, participating in a drug transaction. He fled when confronted by law enforcement and later pointed a 9-mm pistol at them. When he was eventually caught, a ballistics report revealed his gun was the one used to shoot Howell.
Synder was hospitalized after his arrest for an arm injury, where again attempted to escape, picking up a scalpel and threatening a nurse. He was again apprehended and confessed to Howell's murder to Mobile Police Sergeant James Mayo while being transported back to Mobile along Interstate 10, stating "I broke into the club to rob it, he came in, scared me and I shot him."
Synder also confessed to a murder in Waukesha, Wisconsin, handing over a written note addressed to the district's sheriff, which read, "I was the only one involved. My brother had nothing to do with it."
The inclusion of the Wisconsin murder as evidence during a trial in 1993 led to a guilty verdict being reversed and remanded. Synder was later convicted during a new trial in August 1995.
Synder's next hearing is scheduled for February 2028.
Avera is serving a 20-year sentence in the Bullock Correctional Facility for manufacturing a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be released in January 2030.
Allen is serving a 78-month sentence in the Kilby Correctional Facility for distributing a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. He is scheduled to be released May 2024.
Gaines is serving a 40-year sentence in the William E. Donaldson Correction Facility for first-degree robbery and fraudulent use of credit cards. He is scheduled to be released in July 2047.
Harrell is serving a 10-year sentence in the Bibb County Correctional Facility for domestic violence. He is scheduled to be released in May 2024.
Harlow is serving a 20-year sentence in the Staton Correctional Center for first-degree receiving stolen property, theft of property and possession of a forged instrument. He is scheduled to be released in March 2030.
Hollingsworth is serving a five-year sentence in the Fountain Correctional Center for burglar, theft, breaking and entering a vehicle and credit card fraud. He is scheduled to be released in June 2024.
Howard is serving a five-year sentence in the Alabama Therapeutic Educational Facility (ATEF) in Columbiana for possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to be released in July 2024.
Huddleston is serving a 108-month sentence in the Easterling Correctional Center for receiving stolen property. He is scheduled to be released in August 2024.
Nettles is serving a 15-year sentence in the Childersburg Work Release for possession of a forged instrument and obstruction of justice. He is scheduled to be released in July 2025.
Reynolds is serving a 20-year sentence in the Ventress Correctional Center for first-degree robbery. He is scheduled to be released in April 2035.
Rivers is serving a life sentence in the Staton Correctional Center for a first-degree burglary conviction in February 2013. His next consideration date is scheduled for March 1, 2028.
Summers is serving a 20-year sentence in the Bibb County Correctional Facility for robbery and receiving stolen property. He is scheduled to be released in April 2036.
Williams is serving a 15-year sentence in the Elmore Correctional Facility for second-degree arson. He is scheduled to be released in August 2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.