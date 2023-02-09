Semmes Fire Department logo

Photo courtesy Semmes Fire & Rescue Department Facebook page

The wreck of a Semmes Fire & Rescue Department ladder truck during the first week of January was not caused by faulty brakes, but by the driver losing control in inclement weather, according to a city-backed private investigation of the accident.

On Jan. 10, Lagniappe reported former Semmes firefighters described the truck that crashed on Schillinger Road en route to a call the week before as having “persistent brake problems.” They said Chief Kevin Brooks kept the decades-old truck in service despite repeated reports of brake failure, and dispatched it instead of a new one scheduled for dedication the following day.

Download PDF Redding Crash Report of Semmes Ladder Truck

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

