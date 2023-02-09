The wreck of a Semmes Fire & Rescue Department ladder truck during the first week of January was not caused by faulty brakes, but by the driver losing control in inclement weather, according to a city-backed private investigation of the accident.
“We’re glad our firefighters are OK, first and foremost, but the report came back and, basically, it wasn’t brake error. It was combined with a little bit of weather and running off the road,” Mayor Brandon Van Hook said. “Why that happened we don’t know, obviously, and we can’t determine that from any kind of crash investigation.”
The city paid Ronnie Redding of Redding Crash, a Mobile-based accident reconstruction group, $2,500 to interview department personnel, evaluate the wrecked truck and figure out what happened.
“Obviously, we wanted to do it to be transparent to the people,” Van Hook said, “and with all these accusations with past disgruntled employees coming out and making all these accusations against our chief, we thought it was necessary to look into it.”
Semmes’ insurance did not require them to file a report on the accident.
According to Redding’s investigation, firefighter Chance Cooper was behind the wheel on the day of the accident.
“Cooper opined the reason for him losing control was due to the fire truck’s malfunctioning brakes in conjunction with the rainy weather conditions resulting in bad roadway conditions,” he wrote.
Cooper reported the windshield wiper was not clearing the rain fast enough, and did not receive a response when he hit the brakes to go down a hill. While trying to straighten up, he told Redding “it felt as if the rear brakes locked up.”
The truck started skidding and eventually overturned, he said.
Firefighter Bailey Richter was in the passenger seat next to Cooper. According to Redding, Richter’s windshield wiper was not working at all and he could not see through the windshield.
“As the fire truck approached the crash site, after topping a hillcrest, Cooper was negotiating a slight left curve, followed by a slight, right curve both located on a downgrade,” Redding wrote. “Despite his vision being obscured, Richter sensed they were not slowing on the downgrade.”
Richter described the truck’s brake function as “sporadic.”
In his conclusions, Redding wrote the truck passed inspections for brake function every day between Dec. 28 and Jan. 3. He noted a few light skid marks made by the truck’s tires, but could not see signs of braking or rear tires locking up when he looked at the tire marks near the wreck site. Other marks show the tires were rolling before the crash.
Redding added Cooper “could not affirm” the windshield wiper was not working properly, and “did not state his vision was obscured, and demonstrated this by safely maneuvering lane changes and the curves in the road.”
“For the rear brakes to lock up as Lt. Cooper believes, the air pressure would have to be at about 20 psi,” Redding wrote. “Before this, a warning light and bell would activate at about 55 psi. The fire truck was equipped with the buzzer. Cooper did not mention this warning signal of low air pressure activating.
“For the psi to be low there would have to be an air leak. The inspections of the truck revealed no air leak.”
While brake issues did not contribute to the accident, interviews Redding conducted with others in the fire department confirmed the truck had an inconsistent parking brake.
He wrote Maintenance Officer Josh McCoy said firefighters were instructed to put chocks against the truck’s wheels “to prevent the truck from rolling after the parking brake was applied.”
Another firefighter told McCoy the truck shook when drivers pressed the brakes.
“McCoy and Captain Charles Couey brought this maintenance issue to Chief Brooks suggesting L-3 [the truck] be placed out of service, but was denied,” Redding wrote. “McCoy was not aware of the reason behind Chief Brooks’ decision, but he also knew there were two other fire trucks out of service at that time.”
Van Hook said he heard nothing about unreliable brakes on one of the department’s trucks, and emphasized the door to his office is open.
“We have 20-something firefighters,” he said. “If any of them felt the vehicle was unsafe, first of all, they have the right of refusal to drive it. But if they are being made by their chief to drive it or by anybody in the department, then they have the right to come to my office and tell me about it.”
The city will continue to support Chief Brooks “100 percent,” Van Hook said, “despite the accusations of past employees and even if we have current employees.”
Though the department’s only ladder truck is totaled, Van Hook said the city council already gave him permission to pursue grant funding for a new one, which he said could cost more than $1 million.
“We’re hoping to be successful with this grant,” he said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
