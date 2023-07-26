Ben Raines holds the first piece of Clotilda to see the light of day in 160 years. Raines and a team from the University of Southern Mississippi discovered the wreck in April of 2018, though it was not confirmed and announced until May of 2019. (Photo courtesy of Joe Turner)
The new Africatown Heritage House details how 110 Africans brought to Mobile on the Clotilda survived slavery and created a new life in Africatown, but the tale of the discovery of the long-lost slave ship by a local journalist is absent from the exhibit.
“After months of research, the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) announced positive identification of the wreck of the Clotilda in May 2019,” a panel hanging above pieces of wood recovered from the slave ship reads. “Once the evidence made a clear statement as to the ship’s identity, AHC shifted its focus to the protection of the internationally significant site.”
The only mentions of Ben Raines, the Mobile journalist who found the Clotilda in 2018 after months of research, are across the same room on a panel dedicated to those who authored books on Africatown’s history, and in the museum’s gift shop, which sells copies of his 2022 book, “The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and an Extraordinary Reckoning.”
Curators from the History Museum of Mobile, which operates the Heritage House, wrote the panel with input from AHC and its archaeologists, museum director Meg McCrummen Fowler, Ph.D., said Monday.
Not crediting the Clotilda’s discovery to a specific person or group, and simply saying AHC confirmed the shipwreck discovered in the Mobile River as the Clotilda, Fowler said, is based upon the thought that many Mobilians had an idea of where the ship was. It also aims to keep the exhibit’s focus on the 110 Africans and their descendants, she explained.
“We wanted just to keep the emphasis on the descendants, and in partnership with the Alabama Historical Commission, kind of use some of their language,” she said. “Positively identified the wreck is kind of a way of saying, too, a lot of people had known. There was an assumption its location had been known over the course of the 20th century. Sometimes there’s language around discovery or rediscovery and it’s misleading.”
Raines said the museum’s decision not to mention him finding the Clotilda is disappointing. He called the idea that many knew the ship’s location “preposterous,” and noted people spent thousands of dollars trying to find the Clotilda throughout the years. His own story in discovering the ship included finding remnants earlier that were thought to be part of the Clotilda but turned out not to be. Raines regrouped after that disappointment and was able to finally locate the slave ship’s resting place.
“I am proud that I was able to help bring this historic tragedy to a new place of closure for Africatown,” Raines said Monday. “I’m proud that the descendants of the Clotilda all around the country — and the descendants of all enslaved people — are now able to have this bit of closure that brings this story to this new place. I’m disappointed that the History Museum of Mobile chose not to tell the truth of how this historic mystery was brought to a conclusion and solved.”
Descendant Darron Patterson, who describes the Heritage House as “a great exhibit,” said he always understood Raines found the Clotilda, and that marine archaeologist James Delgado and his crew verified it.
(1) comment
Ben Raines’ significant work in discovery of the Clotilde is, unfortunately, too often downplayed.
