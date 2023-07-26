Moment of discovery

Ben Raines holds the first piece of Clotilda to see the light of day in 160 years. Raines and a team from the University of Southern Mississippi discovered the wreck in April of 2018, though it was not confirmed and announced until May of 2019. (Photo courtesy of Joe Turner)

 Photo courtesy of Joe Turner

The new Africatown Heritage House details how 110 Africans brought to Mobile on the Clotilda survived slavery and created a new life in Africatown, but the tale of the discovery of the long-lost slave ship by a local journalist is absent from the exhibit.

“After months of research, the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) announced positive identification of the wreck of the Clotilda in May 2019,” a panel hanging above pieces of wood recovered from the slave ship reads. “Once the evidence made a clear statement as to the ship’s identity, AHC shifted its focus to the protection of the internationally significant site.”

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

JLN
JLN

Ben Raines’ significant work in discovery of the Clotilde is, unfortunately, too often downplayed.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.