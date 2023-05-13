If a bill introduced by five House Republicans on Tuesday becomes law, women who have abortions could be prosecuted for murder, or assault.
House Bill 454 would repeal provisions in the state’s existing Human Life Protection Act to consider unborn children legal persons and treat trials involving their deaths the same as those of people already born.
“This bill would repeal the provision that prohibits the prosecution of homicide or assault following any abortion and the provision that prohibits the prosecution of homicide or assault against any woman with respect to her own unborn child,” the bill reads. “All preborn children from the moment of fertilization have the right to life and equal protection of the laws.”
While duress is not a legal defense in murder trials, the bill would extend the defense to mothers if their unborn child or children are dead. Prosecutors would not be allowed to charge women with murder if the abortion is accidental as a result of medical care. That care includes treatments to prevent the mother from dying.
Representatives Ernie Yarbrough, R-Trinity, Ben Harrison, R-Elkmont, Mack Butler, R-Rainbow City, Mark Gidley, R-Gadsden, and Ritchie Whorton, R-Owens Cross Roads sponsored the legislation. It was referred to the House Judiciary Committee on May 9.
Lagniappe previously reported in January Attorney General Steve Marshall said his office will not prosecute women who use prescription abortion pills, just the companies who provide them.
Though Planned Parenthood Alabama and the Southern Poverty Law Center did not respond to requests for comment on the legislation by press time, other reproductive and women’s rights organizations around the state have since condemned the bill, many saying they saw it coming.
“This is an attack on reproductive agency and we also have to examine the ways in which this state funnels people into a carceral [prison] system,” Yellowhammer Fund Executive Director Jenice Fountain said in a statement. “People wanted so desperately to rest in ‘only the provider would be punished’ despite folks screaming that this would be next. How do we keep our people safe?”
Robin Marty, West Alabama Women’s Center’s operations director, said the bill would put people “who just have the misfortune to have had a bad pregnancy outcome” in jail, along with those “most vulnerable to the racist and classist medical and police systems in our state.”
“Whether this law passes or fails, West Alabama Women’s Center knows that marginalized communities will still face surveillance and potential arrest, and will remain here to provide medical care without the threat of an investigation,” she said.
The bill is the latest attempt by the government “to control people’s bodies and livelihoods,” Austin Roark, a policy and movement building director with Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity (URGE) said.
“Reproductive care is a fundamental right, and we should be focusing on securing bodily autonomy for everyone – not taking it away,” Roark said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
