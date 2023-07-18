Two committees of the Alabama Legislature endorsed plans submitted by Republican lawmakers and stonewalled those from their Democratic colleagues on the second day of a special session called to redraw Alabama’s congressional district map.
Maps brought by Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, and Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, received favorable recommendations from committees in both chambers Tuesday. They did not present either plan during two public hearings of the Legislature’s redistricting committee in June and July, despite being the co-chairmen of that body.
Throughout Tuesday’s hearings, Democratic lawmakers questioned why such plans that divide the Black Belt — which the U.S. Supreme Court identified in the case of Allen v. Milligan as a community of interest that should be preserved — are up for consideration, and predicted a federal panel in Birmingham may have to appoint a special master to draw a new map with two Black majority districts after the special session ends on Friday, July 21.
Tuesday morning, Pringle explained his “Community of Interest” map to the State Government Committee. Lagniappe previously reported Pringle said the plan largely maintains the state’s current map, but makes District 2 an opportunity district with a 42.45-percent Black voting age population (BVAP). Currently, the BVAP in that district is around 30-percent.
District 7 in Pringle’s plan would have a BVAP of 51.55-percent, reduced from its current BVAP of around 55-percent.
Democratic representatives raised concerns against the plan before it received committee approval on Monday, and echoed them when the House of Representatives’ committee met Tuesday.
Rep. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, asked Pringle why he would “crack” the Black Belt in two and preserve the Gulf Coast when the Supreme Court ruled Alabama should do the opposite. Pringle answered that his map follows the court orders, and Mobile and Baldwin counties are as much a community of interest as the Black Belt.
“When do we as a state get on the right side of history?” Chestnut asked, recalling Alabama’s history of racially polarized elections and expressing concern Pringle’s map will perpetuate that division.
In a Senate committee meeting held at the same time, Livingston introduced Pringle’s plan with a substitute. The Black Belt counties are still in two districts in Livingston’s plan, but the lines between them are different from those on Pringle’s map. In District 2, the BVAP would be at around 38 percent, and the BVAP in District 7 would be close to 54 percent.
Livingston’s bill received a favorable report from the committee.
Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, and Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, introduced bills supporting the Milligan plaintiffs’ map in their respective committees on Monday.
Lagniappe previously reported the Milligan plan unites Mobile with Montgomery and other Black Belt counties, and puts Baldwin County in the Wiregrass. England said District 2 in that plan would have a BVAP of around 50 percent, while District 7 would have a BVAP of 54.5 percent.
Before the committee voted, Rep. Chris Sells, R-Greenville, suggested England present the plan as a substitute on the floor of the House, rather than give it a favorable report like the committee gave Pringle’s.
“I know where this is going,” England said.
His bill did not make it out of the committee.
Figures suggested the Senate committee that rejected maps proposed by Smitherman and Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, “might as well use the previous roll,” predicting her bill will be similarly voted down. Her bill failed along party lines, too.
She asked the White members of the committee how they would feel if they were in the minority instead of Black people, and if they would work hard to secure fair representation, too. No one answered her questions.
The accepted plans will head to the floor of their respective houses for voting. Substitutes to the plans can be proposed on each floor.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.