The Mobile Police Department reported the following activity for Feb. 13.
Theft of Property
On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to 1000 block of Rotterdam Street in reference to a theft of property report. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two male subjects were attempting to steal the victim's trailer. A resident at the location was able to detain the driver while the passenger fled on foot before the officers arrived. Michael Kenly, aged 34, was subsequently arrested for the attempted theft.
Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle
On Monday, February 13, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m.,officers responded to 1117 E. I-65 Service Road, Dean Mitchell Auto Mall, in reference to vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a known male subject was seen entering vehicles and taking property from them. Through the course of the investigation officers located the subject and took him into custody. Jarlando Williams, 59, was arrested.
Assault
Officers responded at around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, to the 2000 block of Griffith Circle West regarding a male victim who was shot. The victim has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing—no further details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.