A call for a state takeover of the city of Prichard and the water board, as well as missed opportunities to apply for grants, were the main topics of discussion during a We Matter Eight Mile Community Association meeting featuring Democratic State Sen. Vivian Figures.
Making note of the conspicuous absence of all invited Prichard officials, resident Brandon Williams did not mince words when Figures handed him the microphone inside the auditorium at Blount High School Monday evening.
“The citizens are under siege,” he told Figures. “This is basically a failed state. Would you spearhead a bill to allow the state to take over the city?”
While some in the crowd audibly said “no,” Figures was more diplomatic with her answer. She told Williams she would respond when a majority of the community felt the same way he did.
“I hear what you’re saying,” she said. “I’m willing to work with you to tackle each [issue] to see what we can do.”
In speaking with Williams, Figures accused the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board of “sabotage” when it came to her attempt to allow the Mobile Area Water and Sewer Association [MAWSS] to take over the troubled board. Specifically, she made reference to a multi-million-dollar management contract the board offered to Severn Trent right before a MAWSS vote on the takeover. However, Figures backed off on the idea of a state takeover of either the city or the water board.
“I don’t think that’s your silver bullet,” she said.
Instead, Figures told the crowd she and Jim Entrekin, an attorney for the Legislative Service Agency, would look into what if any changes could be made to the appointing authority for PWWSB members, which is currently the Prichard City Council. She said they would also look at qualifications for future board appointments.
Lynn Battle, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, was at the meeting along with ADEM’s drinking water expert Aubrey White to speak about the safety of the city’s water.
White told the crowd the drinking water in the city is safe and PWWSB is required to have it tested on a monthly basis by an independent, commercial laboratory. White also disagreed with an assertion that leaky infrastructure in the city was making tap water unsafe to drink.
“You’re drinking water is safe,” he said. “As long as it remains under some kind of pressure, the water will only be forced out and no contaminants will be able to come in.”
As for the board’s failure to secure previous ADEM funding for needed repairs to its infrastructure, Battle told the crowd the agency is letting PWWSB borrow up to $400,000 for a financial audit. If the water board passes the audit, she said, it will be eligible for the next round of funding available through the agency. However, a timeline for when the audit will be complete is not known at this time.
Alabama Department of Transportation Division Engineer Matt Erickson was also in attendance to answer questions about the city’s infrastructure. He told those in attendance that the city of Prichard had only applied for one grant paid for through an increase in the state’s gas tax in the four years those grants have been available. Figures said the city was denied the one grant it asked for because it “wasn’t submitted properly,” or it wasn’t eligible.
Figures also spoke about possibly allowing the entire city to “de-annex” and made a stark comparison between the Mobile Police Department and what she’s been told about Prichard.
Figures told the crowd she lives in Mobile and called the police there to report a possible break-in at her home. She told those in attendance that police showed up within 10 minutes and a 9-1-1 operator stayed on the line with her the whole time.
“I want the same things for you that I have,” she said. “I’ve heard that people in Prichard call the police and they don’t show up. I can’t imagine being in that situation.”
There has been a discussion about residents of Eight Mile leaving the city of Prichard. Carletta Davis, president of the We Matter Eight Mile Community Association, told visitors de-annexation was not on the meeting’s agenda and she refused to take at least one question on the subject.
“We’re not here to talk about tearing our city apart,” Davis said before the meeting started. “There’s not one part of this city that’s better than the other part. We refuse to be divided.”
After the meeting, Figures said that just like with calls for a state takeover, if a majority of Eight Mile residents asked her to help them de-annex from Prichard she would act on it.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
