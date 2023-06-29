Crime victims criticized Prichard's mayor and the city’s law enforcement leadership on Wednesday, turning a press conference intended to promote increased crime suppression into a public confrontation.
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch held the event with Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner to announce his office’s new targeted efforts intended to combat surging violence in Gardner’s city and the Eight Mile area. The two officials were joined by a group of about a dozen citizens who have been impacted by recent violent crimes and were invited to attend.
Burch told media members that in six months, Prichard has already recorded 15 homicides this year, which puts the city on pace to potentially see a 100 percent increase over the total 15 to 17 homicides it suffered in 2023. Three of those homicides occurred just this month.
In response, Burch said his office is deploying a special operations unit of 10 to 15 deputies and detectives for a “sustained campaign” to help specifically investigate crime and respond to emergencies.
“People selling drugs and using drugs with illegal guns in their possession — that’s who we’re targeting,” Burch said, adding that a table in the room displaying 27 handguns and rifles were all taken off the streets this year and were all confiscated during narcotics investigations.
While this special operations unit has been active in the city since the beginning of May, Burch said the planning and strategy for the group really began in January when he took office. He said work in Prichard will be these officers’ regular responsibilities and will be an indefinite supplement to Prichard’s 18 to 22 police officers.
“The mayor is doing the best he can with the resources he has,” Burch said. “But police officers have to respond and answer calls and can’t be all over the place. Our response came as a result from citizens.”
The nearly 30 drug cases MCSO has worked since being in the city have resulted in 58 felony and 29 misdemeanor arrests, large amounts of illicit drugs and nearly $400,000 in cash. He said many of the suspects are already felons and were illegally in possession of guns.
Since beginning patrols, Burch said deputies have been involved in numerous high-speed car chases. More alarming is that these fleeing suspects have often bailed from their vehicles while armed, he said.
“That has a very, very high potential for a bad outcome,” he said. “So my message isn’t only for the citizens who we’re there to protect, but to these thugs… we’re not going to stop. We’ll be there as long as we’re needed.”
Mayor Gardner, who is a former sheriff’s deputy, said he supported Burch’s proactive initiative “100 percent,” and called on citizens of Prichard to step up and support law enforcement efforts, especially by notifying authorities of crime and coming forward with information if they’ve witnessed it.
“I'm glad the Sheriff and his criminal interdiction team are doing what they’re doing,” he said. “Being proactive is what's going to make a difference. I know this is going to have a true impact on the results of combating crime and death throughout the community.”
The press conference took a turn however as citizens chimed in to provide their personal experience.
“When we go to the police station, we cannot get answers. We cannot get anybody to come out and talk with us.,” said Patricia Trotter, who has had two sons — Justin and Michael — killed in the past year. “They give us phone numbers to call — nobody answers. We want answers. We want to hear from our mayor and we want to hear from our police chief.”
“And you have and you will continue to hear from me and you and I will certainly have a conversation with you. You and I do need to have one,” Gardner responded.
“Yes, we really do because I went 30 days straight to talk to you and I could not — not you or your chief,” Trotter said.
“I don’t want to do this in here like we are now,” Gardner said, arguing there were “things” she was aware of.
According to reports at the time, Prichard Police reported Justin Trotter was killed while exchanging gunfire with another suspect.
“I don’t care what your child has done. A murder is a murder. A crime is a crime,” Trotter said.
Another mother alleged when she asked questions about her child’s death she was told to ask “what’s the street saying.”
“I don’t want to know what the street is saying,” she said. “I want to talk to the detective working my case.”
Another mother said her family was being asked by Prichard police to collect information and conduct their own investigation. One woman said she and her daughter’s lives were in danger because they were caught “communicating for a detective.”
Carletta Davis, president of the Eight Mile Community Association, said these concerns were why she believed Burch’s efforts are needed and why she believes more collaboration between agencies and the public is important.
“We want a relationship with police officers and with the police community,” Davis said. “We appreciate you coming and doing you, but we want a relationship so that citizens can feel comfortable knowing they can come to you with tips and that you’re going to handle it. We stand ready to forge that relationship so that these crimes can be solved and proven.”
Burch promised increased communication with residents with his agency's new operations.
“We are here to help work in partnership with the city. We will always return your call and will always come when you call us. There's ways to relay information to the investigators or to the mayor and stay protected. If we need to help facilitate that, we’ll be glad to,” he said.
Burch closed the meeting offering his personal cell phone number to those in attendance, and saying he would assist in getting information to where it needs to go.
