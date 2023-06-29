Mayor Jimmie Gardner

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner speaks during a press conference on June 29 in support of increase "crime suppression" efforts by the Mobile County Sheriff's Office in his city.

 BY SCOTT JOHNSON

Crime victims criticized Prichard's mayor and the city’s law enforcement leadership on Wednesday, turning a press conference intended to promote increased crime suppression into a public confrontation.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch held the event with Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner to announce his office’s new targeted efforts intended to combat surging violence in Gardner’s city and the Eight Mile area. The two officials were joined by a group of about a dozen citizens who have been impacted by recent violent crimes and were invited to attend.

Paul Burch Presser

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch speaks on June 28, formally announcing a new special operations unit which has been handling violent and drug-relate crime in the Prichard and Eight Mile area. 

