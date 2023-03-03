Advocating for medicaid expansion was the topic of conversation at a community panel that Alabama Arise and the League of Women Voters of Baldwin County hosted in Fairhope on Thursday night.
While no member of Baldwin County’s 10-member legislative delegation attended the meeting meant for them to share their priorities and hear from constituents, organizers made a case for helping the county’s 17,000 uninsured residents by expanding coverage.
Closing what Presdelane Harris, Alabama Arise’s organizing director, called a “gap” in coverage received specific attention.
“We’re talking about having folks who fall into this gap [where] they make too much money to qualify for our regular Medicaid and then they don't make enough to access money on the healthcare marketplace,” she told the audience of around 30 people. “This gap includes veterans, working parents and other low-wage workers who have jobs that don’t cover them. Expanding Medicaid fills that gap.”
According to a fact sheet compiled by Voices for Alabama Children and Cover Alabama, a family of three must make less than $4,475 annually to receive Medicaid benefits, or at least $24,860 annually to qualify for private health coverage.
“We’re here, we care about this issue,” Harris said, noting Alabama is one of 10 states that has not expanded Medicaid coverage. “Something like 283,636 people would have health coverage in this state if we expanded Medicaid, more like 320,000 would be able to access it because there is another 120,000 folks who have health insurance, but they are struggling to pay for it.”
Dr. Oscar Lopez, a family medicine resident at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, recalled a handful of instances where patients in urgent need of health care could not receive the quality of care they needed because of insurance issues.
“You see the healthcare disparities in Baldwin County,” the panelist said. “You see about a quarter of my patient panel probably is self-paid, they don’t have insurance.”
His passion for helping people has often been checked by the reality of what patients can receive because of their coverage or lack thereof, he said.
“Not to mention the toll that it takes on us, the clinicians, when we see this, because, like I was saying before not to belabor it, we want to exercise the full extent of what we were trained to do, but we can’t do it,” Lopez said. “I really feel like there is a big opportunity for change and positive change here, and I would love to see it in the course of my life and my career.”
The Rev. Clyde Jones, a Daphne minister and Alabama Arise board member, said Gov. Kay Ivey could expand Medicaid on her own, but not without the legislature approving it in the budget.
“She can expand it tomorrow, but if the legislators don’t support it, then it’s not going to happen,” Jones said.
Every person who attended the meeting received a contact sheet with the numbers and emails of each Baldwin County senator and representative.
“Unfortunately, none of them could be here tonight,” Jones said. “They had engagements or another event somewhere else that conflicted with this engagement, but we want to get our story out.”
