After workers with Alabama Power trimmed down trees on Houston Street on Monday, some residents were left disappointed after discovering some were more significantly trimmed than others.
Residents took to social media, sharing photos of trees with large chunks cut out of the middle of them, leaving a bit of an eyesore along the curbs.
While the trees may appear to be less aesthetically pleasing than others, Mobile’s Urban Forester Peter Toler said that how the company goes about trimming trees depends on where the tree itself is planted. For trees planted to the sides of power lines, the portion draped over lines can simply be pruned. However, for those planted directly underneath power lines, more drastic cuts are needed, leaving them with the gaping portion trimmed back that residents are concerned about.
Toler said under state law, Alabama Power actually has the authority to do their own tree trimming but works in coordination with the city to ensure both sides achieve their goals.
“The city actually doesn’t have authority over them,” Toler said. “What we do is, we work in a spirit of cooperation because trees are an asset for the city and we try to make sure everything is done in a way that is aesthetically pleasing and that’s kind of the balance that we try to do.”
Toler said any time a tree is pruned, there has to be a “defined objective” and the objective for this round of tree-trimming is to give clearance to power lines in the area. He added there are fertilization plans for certain trees in the area, which were significantly pruned back.
After meeting in person with the Alabama Power arborist yesterday to survey the work performed, Toler said a plan was constructed to deal with and hopefully prevent issues in the future.
“I want to give props to the Alabama Power arborist who showed up out there yesterday and we walked all of Houston Street and came up with a game plan on truck placement and things like that,” Toler said. “And I feel like it’s a pretty good game plan moving forward.
“The whole idea is, when you have a lift truck, instead of pulling up directly next to the tree you’re going to prune and there are limbs overhead, don’t cut those limbs going up to the tree,” he added. “Get on the outside of it and boom up over those limbs so they can still remain and that way you still have more tree left over in the end and you still have clearance on your lines.”
Alabama Power spokeswoman Beth Thomas said tree trimming is important to ensure customers get the most out of the services the company can provide.
“Alabama Power works hard to provide the dependable service our customers expect and deserve,” Thomas said. “Our team gives 100 percent to achieve 99.98 percent dependability. Tree care is important to maintaining high service reliability for our customers.”
Thomas said approximately 45 percent of power outages are caused by trees or plants, especially after significant weather rolls through. Crews are also sent regularly to inspect certain areas and routinely trim trees deemed a concern and residents are also notified beforehand of any pruning going on in the near future.
She added Alabama Power often works with the Mobile Tree Commission to ensure all parties are kept informed of which areas need to be trimmed more than others.
“We trim trees for the safety of the public, our employees who maintain the lines and to help provide reliable service for our customers,” Thomas said. “Alabama Power certified arborists oversee this work. Additionally, Alabama Power works closely with the tree commission in Mobile and provides them regular updates on our activities.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
It seems trees are the very lowest concern in this city.
