Many who attended a community meeting Thursday night to view ideas for a new Africatown Welcome Center said they were glad to see the City of Mobile follow through on the long-awaited project and create a “world class” gateway to their story.
“This is going to be really nice,” Sondra Cooper, who just moved back to her childhood home, said as she left notes on one of the eight concept boards displayed at the Robert Hope Community Center. “I’m really proud to see what’s been accomplished. This is something that’s been long overdue.”
City leaders and Mott MacDonald contractors hosted the meeting for Africatown residents and stakeholders to give input on what the new Africatown Welcome Center should look like. A theme many residents emphasized is the space should be open for reflection and have more educational elements on Africatown’s heritage.
In his remarks, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said it is embarrassing the current, dilapidated welcome center perched on a hill across from Old Plateau Cemetery has not already been transformed into a functional tourist site by now. RESTORE Act funding came in several years ago when construction prices were cheaper, and issues with the original designer caused the project to stall, he said.
The current project is set to be completed by a team from Mott MacDonald, with a groundbreaking tentatively planned for the end of the year. Funding currently sits at $6 million.
Stimpson said this meeting is the first of many more opportunities for Africatown residents to shape the project.
“This is our shot, our chance to get it right, because if you think of the million people who come through Montgomery looking at the EJI [The Equal Justice Initiative Legacy Museum], every single one of those people are going to want to come to Africatown,” Stimpson said. “What are they going to see when they get here? The first thing many of them are going to go to will be the welcome center. That just lifts the importance of what we’re doing.”
District 2 Councilman William Carroll encouraged the crowd to carefully consider how they want their welcome center to look, emphasizing architecture’s power to memorialize moments like a picture.
“Think about 100 years from now how you would like to see us at this point in time remembered based on our architecture, based on our culture and based on what we know,” Carroll said. “When people see it 100 years from now, they will look at it and instantly realize there is a story to be told.”
Four Mott MacDonald contractors and designers presented different construction and aesthetic approaches for what Stimpson described as Africatown’s entryway.
Some plans aimed for a more minimalistic approach, directing attention to the larger story of the community’s origin with the Clotilda slave ship and the memories of those buried in the cemetery across the street. Others incorporated symbols and materials from the parts of Africa to which the community traces its ancestors, or the legacy of Creole shotgun houses still seen in its neighborhoods today.
“We want to make sure everyone gives their input,” Keysha Brown, the city’s Africatown liaison, said. “Make sure you go and get what you want, not what the city wants.”
The space should be open and have room for reflection, some residents said, supporting a minimalistic design plan.
Cooper liked one idea of an outdoor amphitheater, and spaces where visitors can sit and be alone with their thoughts and reflections. Africatown resident Mary Powell agreed with her, adding she was glad to see the project finally move forward.
Antonio Frazier pointed to a rendering of the welcome center built as a long hall with vast windows and supported by huge wooden beams and called it attractive. He said that vision of the welcome center recalled Clotilda’s hull and Africatown’s narrow houses. In short, Frazier said, it looked like a good place to bring families for time together.
Other people said the welcome center should tell more of Africatown’s history on a museum level.
Acknowledging the way Africatown looked in the 1930s and 1940s – when it was a thriving community with locally-owned businesses – should be a priority for designers, according to 91-year-old Washington “Wash” Taylor. He said he would be in favor of a welcome center spread out into smaller buildings like historic shotgun houses.
The welcome center should also have the power to bring members of the community together around a shared past in addition to informing tourists and visitors, he added.
Herbert Pair said designs should highlight America’s influence on the African traditions the community maintained instead of focusing exclusively on its African heritage.
“It has to usher you into history,” Herbert Pair said. “It has to have all the aspects of Africatown.”
Another meeting with a narrowed-down selection of concept boards is expected to take place in six weeks.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
