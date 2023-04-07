Africatown Welcome center design meeting

Sondra Cooper (right) shares her thoughts on a design proposal for the new Africatown Welcome Center at a community meeting Thursday night.

Many who attended a community meeting Thursday night to view ideas for a new Africatown Welcome Center said they were glad to see the City of Mobile follow through on the long-awaited project and create a “world class” gateway to their story.

“This is going to be really nice,” Sondra Cooper, who just moved back to her childhood home, said as she left notes on one of the eight concept boards displayed at the Robert Hope Community Center. “I’m really proud to see what’s been accomplished. This is something that’s been long overdue.”

Africa Town

The former AfricaTown Welcome Center on Bay Bridge Road.
Africatown welcome center proposal

A possible floor plan for the Africatown Welcome Center, featuring a theatre and a replica of the Clotilda slave ship.

