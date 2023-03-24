Baldwin Land use plan 2

The Baldwin County Planning Commission held a public hearing Thursday night, Mar. 23 to hear concerns from residents about a revised land use plan.

Baldwin County Planning commissioners approved sending an updated land use plan to county commissioners after residents expressed divided views of concern and support at an almost two-hour long public hearing Thursday night.

The hearing was part of the ongoing process to redraft the county’s master plan for land use and development in zoned areas, which has not been updated in a decade. Planning and Zoning Director Matthew Brown said he took the suggestions from the last meeting in January and redrafted those parts of the plan for further review.

