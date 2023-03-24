Baldwin County Planning commissioners approved sending an updated land use plan to county commissioners after residents expressed divided views of concern and support at an almost two-hour long public hearing Thursday night.
The hearing was part of the ongoing process to redraft the county’s master plan for land use and development in zoned areas, which has not been updated in a decade. Planning and Zoning Director Matthew Brown said he took the suggestions from the last meeting in January and redrafted those parts of the plan for further review.
Commissioners presented general edits in addition to what has already been done, recommending certain phrases be reworked to suggest Baldwin County residents have a say in future development. Mentions of affordable housing were rephrased to attainable housing to reduce negative perceptions.
While the public seemed to support the draft, a dozen citizens generally spoke about limiting development to preserve farmlands and the environment, and prevent further strains on infrastructure.
“Let’s not just think about the new people coming in,” Roger Booth, a self-described fourth-generation builder with deep roots in the county, told planning commissioners. “If you've been here 50 years and you want to divide your land for your kids I don’t think we ought to mess that up.”
Chloe Kelly, who also said she was from a generations-old landowning family, said the value of an average farming family’s land makes up 84 percent of its balance sheet. As more and more families sell their land, she questioned how development would make housing more affordable.
“I don’t think it would be the intention of this group to inadvertently put in place restrictions and regulations that might further the struggles we have in this community on the affordability issue,” Kelly said. “Affordable, by the federal government’s standards, is 30 percent of your income going to your housing. The average income in Baldwin County is $61,000 per household. That’s about $1,500 per month.
“I think there needs to be a real hard look at whether the regulations will achieve that.”
Kelly also commented on how the plan would affect what people can do with their property, calling it “disingenuous” to say the document will not influence regulations.
Brown said consultants have worked with his department to create as realistic a plan for Baldwin County’s future land use as possible, and no version of it could ever be perfect.
“Our community is going to change over time and this plan is going to change over time,” he said, proposing reviews of the plan every five years.
After planning commissioners voted to send the plan to the County Commission for another public hearing and vote, Brown told Lagniappe it was good to see community members express “balanced” thoughts about the draft.
The plan could go up for a vote of final adoption in May, he added.
