After publicizing the event for more than a week, Republican state Senate candidate Pete Riehm pulled out of an event at the Shell Bayou Elks Lodge in Plateau upon the venue’s request.
Riehm’s campaign had planned a free fish fry meet and greet at the location on Friday evening, but it was canceled on Wednesday due to public pressure, Riehm said.
“We want to have [the event] we want to get out and meet with and listen to the community,” he said. “We backed off because we didn’t want to cause the lodge too much trouble.”
The event was going to double as a fundraiser for the historically Black lodge that needs $47,000 for a new roof, Riehm said. The fish fry was going to be held outside of the building because it’s currently closed. Wanting to keep the hopes of a fundraiser alive, Riehm said he even offered to host a forum and invite his District 33 opponent and incumbent Vivian Figures to the event. It didn’t work out.
“We were very disappointed that people wouldn’t allow voters to hear from the candidates,” he said. “We’re looking for another venue to host it. We haven’t found one yet, as this happened about Wednesday at noon.”
Tony Franks, the Exalted Ruler of the lodge, confirmed the event didn’t happen because of pressure from the community.
“We changed our mind and didn’t want to have the event,” he said. “A lot of people in the community didn’t want to have it.”
Franks also confirmed the roof repairs will cost $47,000 and it is currently closed to the public.
“We still hold our meetings, but it’s closed to the public,” he said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
