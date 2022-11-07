Senate District 33 candidate Pete Riehm called a campaign mailer alleging he participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection “an outright lie” in a statement released Monday morning, Nov. 7.
“I was very disappointed, but not surprised, to learn over the weekend that Vivian Figures’ campaign supporters sent an utterly false mass mail piece to voters of District 33,” Riehm said in a statement. “This was a deliberate attempted character assassination by Vivian Figures’ campaign supporters at the end of a campaign designed to deceive the voters and deny us enough time to respond.”
According to a press release sent by Riehm’s campaign, a Spanish Fort resident found the direct mail in her mailbox and sent a picture to the campaign Saturday morning.
The mailer called Riehm a “right-wing activist” who is “too extreme for Alabama” and “attacked our Capitol on January 6.” It showed a screenshot of him in the middle of an interview with NBC 15 News about the attacks on the capitol, and quoted him as saying, “Hopefully they realize we are very unhappy. And if they feel threatened now, wait until we come back.”
On Monday morning, Riehm told Lagniappe he blamed the day’s violence on “bad actors” from “we don’t know all where,” saying pro-Trump protestors could have attacked, or members of ANTIFA could have incensed the crowd.
“Conservatives don’t riot,” he said over the phone. “We’ll protest, but won’t attack.”
M PAC of Birmingham paid for the mailer, according to the address label, but a search of the Alabama Secretary of State’s Fair Campaign Practices Act (FCPA) Reporting System found no record of the group.
Searching it's listed address – 3179 Greenvalley Road – on Google Maps returned a Vestavia Hills shopping center housing a periodontist, a UPS store, a mold inspector, a DJ, a marketing agency, a shredding service, an attorney’s office, a real estate group, a business development consultant, a student athlete scouting group, an industrial equipment supplier, a medical patient engagement group, a materials testing lab, a “bespoke lifestyle” media company, a construction company and a graphic designer.
Figures did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lagniappe reported Riehm was in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 to hear former president Donald Trump speak and visit area congressmen with “a busload of old ladies” in a story about the campaign for the recently redistricted state senate seat between incumbent Figures and the Republican challenger published on Nov. 2.
That story also reported the Riehm campaign sent a similar mailer in October alleging “The Democrats zoned our great city into their liberal district to take your voice away in Montgomery.”
Figures wrote Riehm knew Republican legislators redrew the district “in an attempt to flip [it]” and called the assertion “a blatant lie.”
Riehm told Lagniappe in that story the wording on the flier was “maybe not particularly accurate” and said the district was not designed for a Republican candidate to win.
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.