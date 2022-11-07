Pete Riehm photo 3
By Dale Liesch

Senate District 33 candidate Pete Riehm called a campaign mailer alleging he participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection “an outright lie” in a statement released Monday morning, Nov. 7.

“I was very disappointed, but not surprised, to learn over the weekend that Vivian Figures’ campaign supporters sent an utterly false mass mail piece to voters of District 33,” Riehm said in a statement. “This was a deliberate attempted character assassination by Vivian Figures’ campaign supporters at the end of a campaign designed to deceive the voters and deny us enough time to respond.”

