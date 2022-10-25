197175156_10215143794266719_7396736697007374888_n

Fire in the Rangeline Road Walmart in May 2021

 By Scott Johnson

Two more men connected to a series of fires started at Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters in 2021 entered guilty pleas in federal court Tuesday, Oct. 25.

According to court documents, Jeffery Sikes and Alexander Olson pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire real and personal property used in and affecting interstate commerce.

