Two more men connected to a series of fires started at Gulf Coast Walmart Supercenters in 2021 entered guilty pleas in federal court Tuesday, Oct. 25.
According to court documents, Jeffery Sikes and Alexander Olson pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire real and personal property used in and affecting interstate commerce.
This comes a little more than a month after Sikes and Olson pleaded not guilty to the same charges.
Each man faces a fine of up to $250,000 and a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Defendants also face restitution for damages to the supercenters, which has been estimated in excess of $11 million.
Lagniappe reported on Sept. 22 Sikes and Olson were members of “The Veterans Order,” an anti-capitalist terror group from Lillian, Alabama who started fires inside the Beltline and Rangeline Road Walmart stores in May 2021 and stores in Gulfport and Biloxi the following June.
Federal agents arrested the majority of the group’s members in Baldwin County in February 2022.
Court documents read Sikes “acted as organizer and leader of the group of co-conspirators in the arson conspiracy,” and “set, or attempted to set, a malicious fire” inside the Beltline Road Walmart store on May 27, 2021.
Sikes also “contributed to the creation and dissemination of the ‘Declaration of War,’” a document the group published containing their demands and threats of continued violence against Walmart “if their demands were not met.”
Olson “knowingly and willfully conspired with Jeffery Sikes” to start fires during store hours “with the intention of forcing Walmart to change its business practices,” court documents read.
Like Sikes, court documents say he, too, “knowingly and intentionally lit a malicious fire” inside the Beltline Road Walmart store to “destroy real and personal property.”
District Judge Terry Moorer will preside over the sentencing hearing set for Feb. 9, 2023.
The same documents also listed Erica Sikes, Sean Bottorff, Jenna Bottorff, Michael Bottorff, Quinton Olson and Mikayla Scheele as conspirators in the case.
Though some conspirators were involved in setting the fires and others were involved in publishing the group’s manifesto, court documents read some had more than one role.
Lagniappe reported Quinton confessed to one count of conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire on Sept. 8, and will be sentenced on March 4, 2023. Scheele accepted a similar plea deal and will be sentenced Jan. 5, 2023.
