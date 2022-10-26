Florence Elizabeth Chandler Maybrick entered the world as the daughter of a wealthy Mobile banking family during the Civil War in September 1862, and left it a penniless woman living in squalor with dozens of cats in a small Connecticut town at the beginning of World War II in October 1941.

But in between those years, she lived a life that made her famous — or infamous — worldwide. Depending upon who you asked, Maybrick was either a philandering husband-killer following her mother’s devious example, or the victim of an unfair trial founded on circumstantial evidence.

Florence Maybrick portrait

Born in Mobile just after the start of the Civil War, Florence Maybrick was nearly hanged for poisoning her husband, who was later named as a suspect believed to have been the unknown Victorian serial killer "Jack the Ripper."
Florence Maybrick archives

A large binder in the History Museum of Mobile’s archives contained many documents tracing Maybrick’s life, the details of her 1889 trial and her possible connection to Jack the Ripper.

