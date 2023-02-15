A planned reconstruction of South McGregor Avenue that includes the closure of parts of the roadway for 24 months has turned more than few heads in the area, but the city is looking to increase traffic enforcement and use signage to make it as easy as possible for those living nearby.
City engineer Nick Amberger said the plan is to replace everything under the surface of the roadway, as well as slightly widen it and add a roundabout at the intersection of Dauphin Street and McGregor to help the flow of traffic.
The project also calls for the replacement of drainage pipes, as well as new traffic signals and lighting. Amberger said there are two keys the city will be trying to get across to drivers over the next two years.
“The businesses are open — use them,” he said. And don’t cut through neighborhoods.”
The construction costs for the project will be about $16.5 million and the project as a whole will cost about $23 million total, Amberger said. The majority, or 80 percent, of the funding comes from a federal grant. The other 20 percent comes from a local match, which in this case is mostly county pay-as-you-go money, he said.
The project, which is happening at about the same time as a similar project on North McGregor Avenue, is expected to be phased with three parts. The first segment will go from Berwyn Drive north to Dauphin Street. The second phase would go from Berwyn to Airport Boulevard and the third phase would be the roundabout.
“We believe people will be happy once it’s finished,” Amberger said.
The city will notify the public when the project is about to begin. Amberger said crews with contractor H.O. Weaver and Sons plan to wait to start until all the materials have arrived. Supply chain issues are slowing progress on material delivery, Amberger said.
Bill Heiter, a Llanfair neighborhood resident, said his area already sees a ton of cut-through traffic and expects to see more when the project begins.
“We’ve had things like this before,” he said. “People cut through all the time going from Airport Boulevard to Dauphin Street and back. We have an ongoing problem with that.”
Heiter said cut-through traffic is a particular concern given that more than 300 families live in his neighborhood.
“Hopefully the city will put up signs that say ‘residents only,’ but how do you enforce that?” Heiter asked. “Hopefully they’ll have the police in the neighborhood to watch traffic and see if anything gets out of hand.”
As for protections for neighborhoods, Amberger said the city is working with map application companies to move vehicles away from cut-throughs and if a problem arises, police can write tickets. Signage will also be part of the solution, he said.
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves has not minced words about his expectations of the project. He told Lagniappe the city will do everything it can to stop cut-through traffic, including increasing police presence in the area and using signage.
“You can put all the signage out there you want, but motorists are still going to go where they’re not supposed to,” he said. “The first couple of weeks are going to be very unpleasant until people find alternative routes not through the neighborhoods. I’ve been telling everyone that when they start that stretch of McGregor it’s going to be hell.”
