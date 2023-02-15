South McGregor Avenue
A planned reconstruction of South McGregor Avenue that includes the closure of parts of the roadway for 24 months has turned more than few heads in the area, but the city is looking to increase traffic enforcement and use signage to make it as easy as possible for those living nearby. 

City engineer Nick Amberger said the plan is to replace everything under the surface of the roadway, as well as slightly widen it and add a roundabout at the intersection of Dauphin Street and McGregor to help the flow of traffic.

