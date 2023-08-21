Archbishop Rodi

The Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, said Monday the archdiocese will cooperate with authorities in their investigation of former Mobile priest Alex Crow.

The Archdiocese of Mobile will “continue to cooperate” with civil authorities, as investigations into former priest Alex Crow progresses, the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, said in a video statement released Monday morning.

“I join with you who are concerned, sad and angry about the behavior of Alex Crow and how his behavior is affecting the young woman with whom he’s traveling, their families and the entire family of the Archdiocese of Mobile,” Rodi said in the statement.

