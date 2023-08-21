The Archdiocese of Mobile will “continue to cooperate” with civil authorities, as investigations into former priest Alex Crow progresses, the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, said in a video statement released Monday morning.
“I join with you who are concerned, sad and angry about the behavior of Alex Crow and how his behavior is affecting the young woman with whom he’s traveling, their families and the entire family of the Archdiocese of Mobile,” Rodi said in the statement.
While Rodi gave a brief recap of the situation in the statement, he didn’t give any new information. He said the Archdiocese would release statements when it was able, but said the church didn’t want to interfere in the ongoing criminal investigation.
Rodi asked for patience from local Catholics as he deferred questions to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood’s office and Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch’s office.
The latest statement from Rodi comes after Burch said the Archdiocese hadn’t gone “above and beyond” in the investigation.
“We strongly believe there are a lot of other people that’s affiliated with the diocese that have a lot of information,” Burch said. “We’re just kind of at the mercy right now of either someone coming forward with some bombshell information or waiting on these subpoenaed records to come back.”
Lagniappe previously reported Rodi suspended Crow’s priestly duties on Wednesday, July 26, after the now-former priest left for Europe with an 18-year-old woman who recently graduated from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School. He called Crow’s actions “unbecoming of a priest” in a statement to reporters, and “scandalous” in a separate statement to members of Mobile’s clergy.
“He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest,” the Archdiocese of Mobile wrote in a statement. “In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney’s office.”
Burch said Crow, the former parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Catholic Church ordained in 2021, and the young woman are currently staying in Rome, Italy. Electronic communications between the two have been subpoenaed for investigation, and the young woman’s family gave investigators a laptop that Burch said neither Crow nor the young woman were ready to give up. Burch told Lagniappe on Friday results from those records will not be available for weeks.
In Monday’s statement, Rodi asked for the faithful to pray for the young woman, Crow and the Archdiocese as the investigation continues.
“Our people are faithful, strong, resilient and we need each other perhaps now more than ever,” Rodi said. “We need to remember God is with us in these difficult moments. God is with us in all things; so, I ask for your prayers. Pray for the young woman. Pray for Alex Crow. Pray for their families and pray for all of us in the Archdiocese of Mobile.”
