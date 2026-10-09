Republican and Democratic parties have the final word over who they put on the ballot, the Alabama Supreme Court affirmed Friday —a decision that gives the Tommy Tuberville campaign another victory in keeping residency questions out of the courts.
The ruling affirms Montgomery County Circuit Judge Brooke Reid’s July dismissal of a quo warranto lawsuit in July brought by two Alabama veterans who claimed Tuberville failed to meet Alabama’s seven-year residency requirement for governor.
You can read the full published opinion here
In a unanimous decision published Friday morning, the justices said the question before them was not whether Tuberville is an Alabama resident, but whether courts have jurisdiction to hear that challenge against a certified party nominee before the general election. They ruled they do not.
Instead, they ruled that Alabama law reserves such a challenge to a party’s state executive committee. The Republican Party heard such a challenge to Tuberville’s residency in June after his primary opponent, Ken McFeeters, brought it.
The lawsuit brought by Birmingham election attorney Barry Ragsdale claimed Tuberville’s status as the certified Republican nominee made him a “quasi-officer” who could be challenged under Alabama’s quo warranto statute. The court rejected that theory, finding a party nominee does not exercise public office or sovereign authority.
“Alabama law does not vest a party nominee ‘with some portion of the sovereign functions of the government,’” the opinion states. “Accordingly, we hold that a party’s nominee for election to public office does not exercise any public office. Thus, a quo warranto action is not authorized against a party nominee.”
The decision does not prevent a challenge after the election, but Tuberville, ALGOP and Attorney General Steve Marshall have argued any post-election challenge to a governor’s eligibility belongs before the Alabama Legislature, not a circuit court.
In an emailed comment Friday, Ragsdale said his clients were “obviously disappointed” in the decision, “but not particularly surprised.” He does not know whether his clients will attempt another lawsuit if Tuberville is elected governor Nov. 3, where he faces Democrat Doug Jones.
“It is unfortunate that the voters will not be allowed to learn the truth about Tommy Tuberville’s lies and the lengths to which he has gone to deceive the public and the courts,” Ragsdale stated. “There is simply no question that Tuberville is constitutionally ineligible to be governor. His continued misrepresentations about where he actually lives show that he is also morally unfit for the job.”
Ragsdale said Friday’s decision “opens the door” to ineligible candidates in Alabama elections, even non-U.S. citizens.
“It is another sad day for the Rule of Law,” Ragsdale said.
The complaint pointed to Tuberville’s longtime home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, his 2018 vote in Florida, Florida voter registration that remained active until 2020 and a Florida driver’s license that remained active until 2023. It also argued Tuberville was not added to the deed of his Auburn home until 2024, and plaintiffs have repeatedly claimed the property functioned more as a “game day house” than a legal residence.
Tuberville has continually denied that he fails to meet the residency requirement. His attorneys have pointed to an alternative set of facts including an Alabama driver’s license, Alabama voter registration, Alabama voting history, tax filings and testimony that he intended Alabama to be his legal residence beginning in March 2019.
The Republican Party also claims it has evidence Tuberville purchased his three-bedroom, one-bathroom house near Auburn University in 2018, despite there being no record of such a transaction. His son, Tucker, and Tuberville’s wife, Suzanne, purchased the home in 2017 when Tuberville briefly explored a run for governor.
The Tuberville campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chief Justice Sarah Stewart and justices Kelli Wise, Tommy Bryan, Will Sellers, Brady Mendheim, Chris McCool and Will Parker all concurred on the decision.
Justices Greg Shaw and Greg Cook both recused themselves.
Other campaigns
Tuberville’s campaign has not been the only one to face qualification questions this cycle.
Friday’s decision could also affect other candidate-qualification disputes already on Alabama ballots — including Republican lieutenant governor candidate John Wahl, who is facing nearly identical allegations in a lawsuit over his residency.
In Mobile County, Democratic sheriff nominee Pamela Laffitte was restored to the ballot by the state Democratic Party despite the local party removing her over questions of whether she satisfies a local law requiring sheriff candidates to have at least five years of service as a sworn law enforcement officer with arrest powers.
Laffitte worked more than 20 years for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer — a position that does not expressly carry arresting authority.
(3) comments
Yep, republican judges helping Tommy Tuberville is a can to federal judges helping Talarico and capital Doug Jones. Payback is wonderful.
So there is a State law that says you have to live in Alabama 7 years prior to a Gubernatorial election but our State Supreme Court says the political parties are responsible to enforce said law. That’s like asking the wolf to monitor himself from raiding the chicken coop!!
What a shock! Every judge is a Republican. They would be okay for Donald TRump as governor for a side job.
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