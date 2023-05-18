Saraland Kmart shopping center

Rural King is set to open its latest Alabama store in this former Saraland shopping center previously occupied by K-Mart.

 Google 2023

Illinois-based farming and home goods store Rural King will open in the K-Mart Shopping Center on Saraland Boulevard by June 2025 or sooner, Mayor Howard Rubenstein said Wednesday afternoon.

Rubenstein said the company approached the City last year about opening a new location, and the City Council finalized the sale of the city-owned shopping center to Rural King. The deal includes a $5-million tax incentive package, which has Rural King acquiring the center for $2.1 million and splitting future sales tax revenue with the city until $2.9 million has been reimbursed.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.