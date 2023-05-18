Illinois-based farming and home goods store Rural King will open in the K-Mart Shopping Center on Saraland Boulevard by June 2025 or sooner, Mayor Howard Rubenstein said Wednesday afternoon.
Rubenstein said the company approached the City last year about opening a new location, and the City Council finalized the sale of the city-owned shopping center to Rural King. The deal includes a $5-million tax incentive package, which has Rural King acquiring the center for $2.1 million and splitting future sales tax revenue with the city until $2.9 million has been reimbursed.
Redeveloping the property is expected to cost $7.1 million.
The City will continue leasing space in the center for its offices and council chambers for two years before building a new city hall, Rubenstein said.
Rural King is set to lease additional spaces to restaurants and other retail stores after moving into the former shopping center, which Rubenstein described as being “an eyesore for years.”
“We’re very excited to have this in the city,” Rubenstein said.
Rural King brands itself as “America’s farm and home store,” selling farm supplies and home goods, according to its website. The 63-year-old store has 130 locations across 13 states.
Albertville, Dothan, Huntsville and Muscle Shoals all have Rural King stores, according to its website.
“Our locations have an outstanding product mix with items such as livestock feed, farm equipment, agricultural parts, lawn mowers, workwear, fashion clothing, housewares and toys,” Rural King’s website reads.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
