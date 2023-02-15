When construction of the Mobile River Bridge project begins in the coming year, most will look forward to its completion and the promise of easier travel through the Port City. But
For 25 years, RV City has staked its claim as one of Mobile’s more unusual Mardi Gras traditions, as locals and out-of-towners alike take up residence in campers on a parcel of land underneath Interstate 10 so they can be close to the Carnival season action.
By all accounts, RV City at its current location will cease to exist — or at least be temporarily put on hold — once the bridge project starts. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) currently owns the land where RV City sits and the land will be needed in some capacity once officials break ground.
Peggy Jimenez and her husband, Ike, founded RV City 25 years ago after the city banned campers from locating on side streets. In its first year of operation, Peggy — known as the “Mayor of RV City” — and her husband hosted 39 campers. Today, that number has grown to 118 campers.
The idea that campers will have to find a new place to set their wheels down isn’t anything new, though. Dating back to the first announced bridge project in 2017, rumors have constantly swirled about RV City being uprooted. The failure of the project to move forward in 2019 gave RV City new hope, but the bridge appears to be a sure thing now. Still, Peggy Jimenez isn’t panicking.
“People ask me all the time when it’s going to end, but this has been going on for three or four years and every year something happened where it didn’t start,” she said. “So I told people every year, ‘When you see it on the news that the bridge project is starting, that’s it.’”
This year, campers were left in limbo for some time as the University of South Alabama’s archaeological group was performing a dig on the site leading up to Mardi Gras, but ultimately the campers were allowed to set up at RV City once again.
While it has grown into a close-knit community during its two-and-a-half decades of existence, the community will now be looking for a new home once Mardi Gras wraps up in two weeks. That gives campers nearly one year exactly to find a solution, but Peggy Jimenez said as it presently stands, the future location of RV City is up in the air.
“Whenever the bridge starts, there’s no area for us to go to,” Peggy Jimenez said. “We were hoping that maybe an area nearby would let us go over there, but it’s entirely up to them if they even want to entertain that.”
ALDOT and the city split revenues from RV City 50-50, as ALDOT owns the property and the city maintains it.
With officials confirming the bridge project is slated to start in 2024, the reality has begun to set in for citizens of RV City. ALDOT spokesperson James Gordon confirmed officials with RV City have been informed this Mardi Gras season will be its final one at that location.
According to Gordon, the project and the decision about what to do with RV City has been reviewed annually.
“What ALDOT has done is take it year-by-year,” Gordon said. “Because that spot right there is going to be taken up by something related to the bridge. This year they let RV City happen because we don’t expect to break ground until around this time in 2024.”
But while Gordon did acknowledge officials are expecting to break ground in 2024, he hinted there’s always the possibility of another delay which could, in turn, allow campers to return for another year.
“We are hoping to break ground around this time next year but it’s possible it may not happen until after Mardi Gras,” Gordon said. “So if it happens after Mardi Gras, they’ll certainly be allowed to do it again. ALDOT told folks it would be during Mardi Gras, but what if we don’t break ground until April or sometime instead of February or March?”
Campers at RV City won’t be the only ones impacted next year as those setting up their campers in the Civic Center parking lot will also have to find a new home after the City Council approved construction of a new Army Corps of Engineers building there.
A spokesperson for the city of Mobile discussed the project and the impact it would have on the campers at RV City as a result.
“RV City is one of many unique and storied traditions of Mardi Gras in Mobile,” city spokesman Jason Johnson said. “No one is happy to see RV City coming to an end, but I think most Mobilians understand the importance of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge project not just for the city of Mobile, but for the state of Alabama and the entire region.”
While Johnson said there aren’t any plans in the works to relocate RV City, the city could be open to ideas and suggestions as to ways it could help RV City find a new location. Still, Peggy Jimenez isn’t certain. But she hopes once the bridge is built, that the land is available for use again and RV City can pick up right where it left off.
“We’re hoping it’ll come back after the bridge is completed,” she said. “Maybe this area could be turned into a campground and RV City once again. … It’s really family-oriented here, it really is.”
