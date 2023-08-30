As the Mobile Housing Authority [MHA] nears a sale of 330 acres of land to the Mobile Airport Authority, fear rises among elected officials over the future of affordable housing in the area.
Members of the Mobile City Council asked questions about the potential sale of R.V. Taylor Plaza, Thomas James Place and Boykin Towers during Tuesday’s regular meeting.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll asked MHA President Michael Pierce about the state of affordable housing in Mobile after the sale is finalized.
“With any partnership between the airport and the housing board, it’s important for us to make sure 2,400 people aren’t displaced,” he said.
Pierce said about half the residents living in R.V. Taylor have been given vouchers to move to market-rate housing, with plans in place to move the other half once vouchers become available.
“No one is ever going to be placed out on the street,” he said.
Currently, there are 160 families awaiting vouchers, with roughly 160 families already moved to market-rate housing, Pierce said.
“We’re right at about 50 percent,” he said. “If there were more housing out there, the number would be lower.”
At issue with the voucher program, Pierce said, is the authority is competing with “everyone else in the marketplace” for housing. Because of the competition, he said the organization has already had to raise the value of the vouchers in order to cover more of a client’s rent. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development [HUD] dictates that a voucher-eligible renter can’t pay more than 30 percent of their income on rent. That means, the MHA must make up the difference through the vouchers.
“We’ve had to raise the voucher amount to pay additional rent,” Pierce said. “It’s something we have to do in the marketplace.”
Pierce added there are plans in place with developers to bring affordable housing back online on the north side of the authority property that previously made up Roger Williams Homes.
“Eighty to 100 units could go in there,” Pierce said. “It is not finalized. We are having those conversations.”
Mayor Sandy Stimpson has a goal of providing 1,000 new or refurbished affordable housing units and the city is working toward that goal. Complexes like Maryvale Place and others are a few examples. Senior Director of Neighborhood Development James Roberts told councilors the city is also looking to acquire a total of 45 acres in other areas to help make up the difference left after the sale.
When asked by council members, Pierce said MHA was forced to sell the property because the complexes in question had been so poorly maintained over the years that HUD was not willing to renovate them.
“We had no option,” he said. “We had to go and do it.”
Chris Curry, president of the Mobile Airport Authority, said in a phone interview the sale is not final due to some survey issues and therefore the agency does not have a master plan developed yet for the area. However, it is possible the new airport land, once the sale is finished, could be used for light industrial development.
“If we purchase it, it’s likely there will be a master plan for the property,” he said. “It’s likely to be very similar to our complex, which is light industrial.”
Neither Curry nor Pierce confirmed the sale price of the multiple parcels included in the sale
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.