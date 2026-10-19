Featured Sand in My Boots Fest to return in 2027 BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Oct 19, 2026 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sand In My Boots Festival will return to Gulf Shores in 2027, event organizers announced in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. The event’s organizers announced the move with no details of the coming show. City officials also did not mention the event during a council worksession held at 4 p.m. Monday. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“$2?5 x? |J q@@ED C6EFC?D E@ vF=7 $9@C6D :? a_af] $E2J EF?65[ J’2==…[” E96 A@DE C625D] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 >FD:4 76DE:G2= H2D 42?46==65 7@C a_ae 27E6C E96 4:EJ 2?5 :ED A2CE?6CD 72:=65 E@ D64FC6 E96 E2=6?E E96J H2?E65[ |2J@C #@36CE rC27E AC6G:@FD=J D2:5] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 76DE:G2= :D E96 DF446DD@C E@ w2?8 ~FE u6DE[ 2 A@AF=2C 2??F2= >FD:4 76DE:G2= E92E >256 :ED ?2>6 :? vF=7 $9@C6D DE2CE:?8 :? a_`_] %96 $2?5 x? |J q@@ED u6DE C6A=2465 :E :? a_ad[ C63C2?5:?8 2D 2 >@C6 72>:=J 7C:6?5=J 2?5 4@F?ECJ\E96>65 >FD:4 6G6?E] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 4:EJ @7 vF=7 $9@C6D AC6G:@FD=J 5C28865 :ED 766E @? 28C66:?8 E@ 6IE6?5 2 4@?EC24E H:E9 E96 6G6?E’D @C82?:K6CD :? a_ad[ H9:49 H@F=5 92G6 2==@H65 E96 6G6?E E@ E2<6 A=246 :? a_ae] (96? E92E ?6G6C >2E6C:2=:K65[ rC27E D2:5 E96 6G6?E 4@F=5 C6EFC? ?6IE J62C]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmx? |2J[ a_ad[ E96 76DE:G2= D@=5 @FE H:E9 c_[___ E:4<6ED] %96 4@>A2?J AFEE:?8 @? E96 6G6?E 2?5 E96 6G6?E8@6CD DA6?E >@C6 E92? Sc >:==:@? 4@>3:?65 E@ AFE @? E96 76DE:G2=] pD 7@C 4:EJ C6G6?F6[ >@C6 E92? Sa >:==:@? :? E2I6D 2?5 766D H6C6 4@==64E65]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmrC27E 5:5 ?@E :>>65:2E6=J C6DA@?5 E@ 2 C6BF6DE 7@C 4@>>6?E H96? 4@?E24E65 uC:52J 27E6C?@@?] p =:?6FA 92D ?@E J6E 366? 2??@F?465]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gulf Shores, Alabama Arts Festivals Music Festivals Music Events Festivals Cultural Festivals Concerts Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Man charged for Grand Bay shooting Suspect wanted for downtown assault Former Theodore, Auburn star McCovery dies Real estate titan, philanthropist Abe Mitchell dies at 91 Ag candidates to return donations Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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