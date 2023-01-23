Austal USA is looking to fill 1,200 positions across its Mobile shipbuilding complex over the next 18 months, and will host a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 to show jobseekers what it looks like to be part of the team.
President Rusty Murdaugh said expanding the company’s 2,800 member team is critical if they want to continue getting ships to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard on time and on budget. To that end, Austal has immediate openings in engineering, welding, pipe fitting and much more.
Saturday’s job fair begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Murdaugh said Austal’s gates will be thrown wide open for the public to meet company leaders, talk to recruiters and tour the facilities.
“We’re just looking for people who really want to work and be part of something big,” he said. “If you don’t have experience, we’ll help train you and find the right career for you. If you do have experience, you can jump into one of our many roles that we need experienced folks in.”
All positions offer competitive pay, benefits, stability and growth potential, he said. Many jobs also work four 10-hour days a week, with the opportunity for overtime or time off.
“If you’re a veteran, between jobs or simply don’t see a future or appreciation in your current role, I strongly encourage you to come visit us at our shipyard this Saturday,” Murdaugh said.
Mobile County Commission Chairwoman Connie Hudson described Austal as “a tremendous community partner” and a success story in economic development, rising from 100 employees in 1999 to 2,800 almost 24 years later. The vessels the company builds in Mobile Bay, she said, help defend the entire country.
“The job fair on Saturday reflects a great opportunity here in Mobile County for anyone interested in building and maintaining a rewarding career as part of a team in the shipbuilding industry,” Hudson said. “Whether it's pipefitting, welding operations, engineering, project management, mechanical design, dock operations and even as a risk analyst – just to name a few positions – there are a plethora of well paying job opportunities and training programs.”
Over the last 14 years, Rodney Patrick said he worked from an entry-level position to one in senior management with an executive suite. That ability to grow and rise is what people talk about, he said, when they talk about Austal.
He called the job fair “an opportunity to make your own success story,” and assured job seekers that Austal will help them succeed.
“We want you to know what this family is like,” Patrick said. “We will get you trained up, get you prepared and you can go out and be one of us and build some of the best ships that the Navy has.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
