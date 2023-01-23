Rusty Murdaugh Austal family

Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh (center) stands with a dozen employees to show what it means to be part of "the Austal family" at a press conference promoting the company's Saturday job fair.

Austal USA is looking to fill 1,200 positions across its Mobile shipbuilding complex over the next 18 months, and will host a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 to show jobseekers what it looks like to be part of the team.

President Rusty Murdaugh said expanding the company’s 2,800 member team is critical if they want to continue getting ships to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard on time and on budget. To that end, Austal has immediate openings in engineering, welding, pipe fitting and much more.

