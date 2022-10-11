Brand Leege inspects a shoe in the same shop in which his father and grandfather worked on Conti Street. Dauphine Shoeteria opened on Royal Street in 1922, but has been at its current location since 1945.
Just off the corner of Conti and Joachim streets in downtown Mobile sits a small gray-brick building filled with shoes worn by feet from around the country. Smells of leather, polish and glue rise from the overflowing workbenches and shelves inside, while buffing and sewing machines old enough to receive Social Security payments hum for the next job.
Owner Brand Leege never thought he would work anywhere else other than in Dauphine Shoeteria, the shoe repair shop where his father and grandfather worked.
“My teachers in school always asked, ‘Well, what are you going to do?’ I said, ‘I got a job.’ I knew what I was going to do,” the 75-year-old said. “A lot of them made fun of me, but I’m still here and a lot of them are gone.”
The business Fred Leege entered into in 1922 is still here, too, and will turn 100 years old on Friday, Oct. 21.
After a roving career as a prize fighter renowned up and down the coast, Fred took the advice of his pregnant wife to find steadier work. Fred studied the shoe trade at the now-closed Boston Shoe Shop, bought the business a year later and rechristened it after Dauphine Street in New Orleans, the city to which he immigrated from Germany when he was 15 years old.
Fred ran the shop in its original location on Conti and Royal streets until the 1930s, when he moved it to a space on Dauphin Street. In 1945, a fire in the apartments above forced the family to move back to Conti Street a few blocks down from where they started, and the business has remained there for the last 77 years.
When Fred died in 1966, his son Otto, who served in the Navy during World War II, succeeded him. When Brand was a teenager, he worked in the shop with Otto every day after school, learning how to rebuild a shoe so well it looked better than when it came out of the box.
Otto died in 1985, and Brand’s widowed mother helped run the business until she died in 2007. Since then, he has kept the craft going alone, serving loyal customers old and new, five days per week.
“I usually average, on a normal day, probably 30 people,” he said. “Sometimes on Friday, you may get anywhere from 50 to 70 people. It just depends.”
The Mardi Gras season is always a busy time for him because he is one of the few people in town who still dyes shoes for debutante balls.
He can work on just about any shoe, he said, and can also repair handbags, luggage and the occasional saddle. Once, he even redyed a leather couch a child drew on with a pen.
“There’s usually not a whole lot I can’t figure out and do,” he said.
The shop door opens regularly with people coming in to drop off or pick up orders, just to talk or even hand him some cookies, a pie or a cake. Orders come in from around Alabama and Florida, and even from New York. His customers span generations. One woman brought her children with her the last time she stopped in, and told her young children this is the place where shoes go to be fixed.
Barbara Lofton, who works as a licensed funeral service counselor in Theodore, brought Brand a bag full of shoes to repair when Lagniappe interviewed Brand on Oct. 6. She said her family took their shoes here throughout her childhood and she keeps coming back for Brand’s “excellent work.”
Knowing generations of families in town and across the state have patronized and continue to patronize his family’s business makes Brand feel good. He said his dedication to doing quality work, just as his father and grandfather taught him, is the reason people keep coming through his door.
“I [have] people who always feel good about coming in here because they always get what they want,” he said.
Just as there was never a time when he imagined himself working another job, there has also never been a time when he imagined the shop closing, Brand said, even when business was slow. What will happen after he retires remains to be seen.
“I don’t have anybody coming in after me that I know of,” he said, laughing. His son works in trucking and his 16-year-old grandson wants to be a surgeon.
Though he does not know the future of his family’s business, Brand keeps unlocking the front door and turning on the machines, motivated by “just [the] satisfaction of being the best you can be.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools.
