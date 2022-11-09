When a sperm whale made its way into Mobile Bay in 2020, it was an incredibly rare occurrence.
Over any given year, an average of two whales are stranded in the Gulf of Mexico, so it’s something not seen very often.
However, according to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Mackenzie Russell, there had never been a documented whale stranding in Mobile Bay. That is until the 33-foot, 32,000-pound mammal spent several days in the bay.
Russell serves as the stranding coordinator for the Sea Lab and was one of a team of scientists who were on the scene the day the stranding was first reported.
Ideas of what to do with the whale swirled — most of which involved towing the animal back out to the open ocean or pulling it in and sending it somewhere for rehabilitation. But the decision was ultimately made to euthanize the whale after all other options were deemed unsafe to both the animal and the team of scientists working on it.
“The decision to euthanize it was by no means an easy option,” Russell said. “Whether it’s dolphins, whales or other marine life, our main goal is to do what is right for the animal with the consideration of our staff. The whale was already in poor condition when we got to it and having 32,000 pounds of pressure on its body when it’s not normally used to it makes survivability highly unlikely.”
According to Russell, after the whale’s euthanasia, more than 450 samples were taken to study and hopefully get to the bottom of why the whale was stranded and was deemed “chronically malnourished.”
But despite the large number of samples taken, some of those questions may have to go unanswered.
“Sometimes we’ll just never know why it was malnourished the way that it was,” Russell said. “Every situation has its own unique situation but it will only better us in the long run and allow us to be able to compare these samples with other whales that become stranded.”
Russell said the samples allowed scientists to rule out infectious diseases, marine debris and trauma as causes for the stranding.
Some samples are being tested for things like toxins, which can be released from different types of algae found along the Gulf Coast. Other samples are being tested for contaminants such as heavy metals and biotoxins.
Russell said finding out why the whale was so malnourished might remain a mystery. The team of scientists was unable to take samples from the whale’s skull or ear bones, which Russell said can oftentimes “tell a lot about the animal.”
Even if the samples fail to reveal any major results about the whale in Mobile Bay, the hope is other whales that become stranded will benefit from the research performed on the one in the bay.
“Obtaining and maintaining those samples is important to figuring out how they live,” Russell said. “We have been able to rule out a majority of things and with these samples, we are hoping to hone in on our limited knowledge of sperm whales in the Gulf of Mexico.”
A scientific piece about the sperm whale stranding will be published in the Aquatic Mammals Journal at the end of November, according to Russell.
