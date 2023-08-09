For the better part of two months, residents across Mobile Bay and the South have probably felt as if the soles of their shoes might melt while walking down the sidewalk, thanks to the blistering heat wave that’s pounded the area.
As local thermometers see the mercury soar beyond the 95-degree mark on what feels like a routine basis, there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight to the high temperatures — at least for now.
While no record highs were broken over the last month, the longevity of the heat wave made it the third-hottest July on record for the Mobile area, according to numbers from the National Weather Service (NWS).
For 29 out of the 31 total days in July, temperatures climbed north of 90 degrees — a full week above the average 22 days for the month. The average high for the Mobile area in July sat at 94.3 degrees, 3.4 degrees above normal.
Rainfall totals didn’t help matters when it came to cooling things off. Official rain gauges collected 7.28 inches of rain, 0.41 inches below the average amount for the month.
High temperatures along the Gulf Coast aren’t anything new or revolutionary. Data from NWS show Mobilians suffered through extreme heat dating back to 1872, when numbers were first officially recorded. On Aug. 29, 2000, the Mobile area hit a new record high of 105 degrees, beating the previous peak of 104 back on July 5, 1952. The highest recorded temperature in the 19th century for Mobile was 101 degrees back on July 9, 1881.
However, with temperatures often feeling much hotter than a thermometer might indicate, meteorologists are giving voice to the reason behind the hellish heat wave and its impact.
What’s the reason?
While it may feel as though Mother Nature has taken the term “scorched earth” in a literal sense, experts attribute the warm trend to a single phenomenon.
Currently working as a part-time instructor with the University of South Alabama, Jeffrey Medlin spent 35 years in NWS as a meteorologist before retiring in 2022. He also serves as the meteorologist for the Alabama Power-USA Coastal Weather Research Center.
On the surface, Medlin said, the departure, or the difference between average temperature in a given month compared to previous years, isn’t out of the ordinary for the Mobile area. The real kicker when it comes to the heat is the relative humidity.
“If you take the average high and average low, it was 2.6 degrees above normal, which is a pretty healthy departure for a coastal location compared to somewhere like Kansas or something,” Medlin said. “The last week or so, you’ve seen all of these heat advisories that have been issued and some of them have been due to days where you have the temperature be not as hot, but the relative humidity is through the roof.”
As for the reason behind the heat wave, Medlin said there has been a ridge of high pressure essentially sitting on top of the region for the better part of the summer. He said the air underneath the ridge sinks, dries and heats due to compression, while blocking out other weather systems from the west, which would normally give the area a break from the heat.
“There have been very few breaks in the ridge this summer,” Medlin said. “Here in Mobile, we’re situated right under the nose of that ridge. We’ve had countless days of 105 to 115 [heat index] this whole summer and basically, we’ve had that ridge of high pressure that has been unrelenting that’s been over the top of us ever since the summer.”
The ridge has encompassed a large chunk of the U.S., stretching from the desert Southwest to the Florida Panhandle, causing millions to experience high temperatures.
Medlin said the heat people feel isn’t necessarily the temperature alone, but rather a combination of humidity levels and a lack of wind, which is currently what’s happening.
“I think every Mobilian will tell you, if it’s stagnant and it’s July, I’m literally going to burn up,” Medlin said. “It’s not necessarily the temperature, it’s the combined effects of that and the humidity levels that are in the air and the lack of wind. We don’t get the ventilation on your skin surface and you can’t have any evaporation.”
As people stuck in the ridge try to find ways to stay cool, Medlin said, those on the outside of it haven’t seen similar numbers. In fact, for a large chunk of the country, Medlin said, temperatures are actually below normal.
“If you look at the daily temperatures, there are large parts of our country that are well below normal,” Medlin said. “There’s a large portion of the southwestern Plains, the northern Plains all the way up to southern Maine that’s lower. When you add things up for warming and cooling, you have to consider everywhere.”
Troubled waters
Surface temperatures aren’t the only numbers on the rise when it comes to the heat. According to NWS meteorologist Joe Maniscalco, sea level temperatures are sitting a few degrees higher than normal.
“The Gulf of Mexico right now is above normal in terms of sea surface temperature,” Maniscalco said. “The whole Gulf stands 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal.”
While the number may not seem like a drastic change, Maniscalco said, the ramifications can be felt from wildlife to an uptick in severe weather.
So far, despite the higher water surface temperatures, the Gulf Coast region has managed to stave off much tropical activity up to this point thanks in part to a few global weather phenomena.
Maniscalco said for the past few months, El Nino — an atypical warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean — has been in full effect, which has suppressed hurricane activity in the Atlantic and Gulf regions.
Maniscalco said a key caveat to El Nino’s influence so far is the increased water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico.
“It has a large bearing on tropical cyclones and we’re moving into the El Nino pattern now where, from a large-scale flow standpoint, El Nino brings a southward shift in the stronger, westerly winds that act to kind of produce those unfavorable conditions out over the Atlantic,” Maniscalco said.
Another factor is the weak performance of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), a system of enhanced and suppressed rainfall that varies depending on multiple factors. As part of his duties as a meteorologist with the Coastal Research Center, Medlin keeps track of aspects like El Nino and MJO and how they impact future forecasts.
He said MJO has been “hanging out” in the Indian Ocean and the western Pacific Ocean and isn’t doing what it normally does, leading to a contrast in the way weather patterns usually line up.
It’s because of these factors the Gulf Coast has fortunately staved off any real threat from the tropics through the first half of the year.
“It [MJO] hasn’t helped or aided the development of things that we normally see,” Medlin said. “And every time it comes by, it kind of sets off or ignites convection that could turn into tropical cyclones and that just hasn’t been in our part of the world.”
Once the calendar flipped over to August, with peak hurricane season starting around mid-September, Medlin, Maniscalco and other meteorologists along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts turned their attention a few thousand miles away to the coast of West Africa. Monsoons rolling off the African coast provide the low pressure needed for hurricanes to form as they approach North America.
While noting its unpredictability, Medlin said, with the increase in water temperatures, all it takes is a solid amount of thunderstorm activity making its way across the Atlantic Ocean to produce a significant weather event.
“The thing that is going for tropical development is the eastern tropical Atlantic and the central tropical Atlantic is very anomalously warm,” Medlin said. “So if a good strong wave comes off the [African] coast, it’s going to have plenty of fuel if it’s a strong enough wave when it comes off. If the wind shear is weak and it can get developed, it’s going to have plenty of fuel as it charges across the Atlantic.”
As for what the next few months hold, Maniscalco and NWS anticipate the heat wave to continue through August and possibly September while preparing for hurricane season throughout the Atlantic Basin.
Beating the heat
While the heat wave appears to be far from over, finding ways to stay cool and keep body temperatures low becomes a priority. An overwhelming amount of hot days can have a profound impact on humans, animals and the environment, Medlin and Maniscalco said.
For those who work outdoors, such as contractors, landscapers, roofers and anyone spending an excessive amount of time in the sun, the heat can quickly impose debilitating effects if you’re not careful.
“It’s problematic,” Maniscalco said. “When you get dew points that are in the lower 80s and then you put in a 95-degree temperature on top of that, you’re easily pushing 115 on a heat index. That’s so oppressive that it doesn’t take long for heat-related illness to become a problem.”
Another demographic at a higher risk for heat-related illnesses, according to Medlin, is the elderly.
“The thing is, when you start getting elderly people and they can’t get ventilation at night and you have that heat and humidity take a toll because their bodies can’t cool properly at night,” Medlin said. “Your body needs some recovery time from that heat. And if you’re not getting it in the evening before you go to work the next day or whatever, there’s the vulnerability right there.”
One common misconception about the heat has to do with the time of day. According to Medlin, a lot of times people will go out for a jog or exercise early in the morning, thinking the heat is at its lowest point. While the temperature may be on the lower side, he said, the high humidity and lack of wind can prove to be more detrimental as far as health is concerned.
“The most important thing is for people to pay attention to the heat index,” Medlin said. “Because that’s the apparent feel to the body and that’s the most important thing to be aware of. It can be just as bad in the mornings sometimes as it is in the afternoon. As you get drier air, it’s going to lower your overall heat index.”
For those who are susceptible to heat-related illnesses, Medlin said, it’s critical to avoid “peak” hours for the heat.
“There is also something to the fact that if you’re sensitive to this, the maximum solar sun angle is between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and you want to avoid these hours,” Medlin said. “Yes, it’s hot. But it’s partially due to the fact that the sun angle is beaming down on your skin directly.”
Humans aren’t the only ones at risk when it comes to beating the heat. Maniscalco said wildlife found under the sea can also feel the effects of high temperatures. In addition to impacts on wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico, Maniscalco said, with warmer temperatures also comes a concern for Vibrio vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria that naturally occurs in warm seawater.
“During warmer events, water holds less oxygen, which will have some negative impact on fish and other marine life,” Maniscalco said. “When you have warmer water temperatures, it does bring about more concern for wildlife found in the Gulf waters.”
One positive aspect of the heat has been the development of partnerships between weather organizations and health departments as officials work to keep people healthy and out of the sun.
NWS has been working with the city of Mobile since early June, at the start of the heat wave, to open public cooling centers so long as excessive heat warnings were in effect.
Ensuring the public is fully informed about what they can expect day to day in the forecast as well as the possible side effects of too much exposure to the heat is something Maniscalco and his team are working on every day.
“We have different heat-related products that we put out, like advisories if it reaches 108 to 112 degrees less than 24 hours out,” Maniscalco said. “Some folks are more acclimated than others and for those that aren’t, it’s a challenge to communicate and message that.”
