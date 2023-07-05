In a day and age where it seems as though more and more species are seeing their population numbers decline, one animal is trending in the opposite direction thanks to help from a local group.
Share the Beach serves as a nonprofit organization focused on helping ensure sea turtles can nest along Alabama’s coastline. Sea turtles spend most of their lives in the ocean, but must lay their eggs on beaches. They then dig holes in the sand and cover the eggs until the hatchling turtles dig their way out.
Share the Beach Director Sara Johnson said the chief mission of the organization is to help ensure the turtles can nest properly without worrying about interference from humans.
“Our primary goal is to make sure we are trying to negate the human impact on their nesting habitats,” Johnson said. “With the development of beaches all over, the habitat for sea turtles is sort of in a critical area.”
While Alabama may not see the number of nests as other states along the Gulf Coast — Florida can sometimes see thousands — 2023 is on track to be a banner year for turtle nests in the state.
The nesting season typically runs from May 1 to Oct. 31. Johnson and her team of 475 volunteers begin patrolling the 48 miles of coastline at sunrise during the six-month window, working in teams to ensure no grain of sand goes unchecked to locate nests.
According to Johnson, her team has discovered 74 nests so far, matching the total amount from last year. With four months left to go in the season, there’s a chance this year’s totals could eclipse the record amount of 250 nests in 2016.
However, numbers haven’t always been this high. In fact, Johnson said, the numbers ebb and flow. Prior to the record-breaking season in 2016, for instance, the total number of nests was in line with the group’s numbers this year.
As for the reasoning behind why some years tend to have higher yields than others, Johnson said, data is hard to come by as it often takes 20 to 30 years to draw conclusions when it comes to sea turtles.
“Sea turtles are an incredibly difficult species to study because of their very wide migratory patterns,” Johnson said. “Also, there’s difficulty in tracking hatchlings due to very high mortality rates.”
While it may not be a definitive reason, Johnson said, climate change could be at the forefront of numbers being up this year. She said warmer water and air temperatures, combined with the possibility of turtles expanding their range for nesting more into Alabama, could be major factors.
One area Johnson and her team continue to work on is educating the public on what they can do to help efforts in making the area more welcoming for the animals.
Some of those efforts include making sure those with beachfront properties have appropriate lighting, which is shielded so it’s not shining outward onto the beach. Since sea turtles are attracted to the light provided by the moon and stars, which leads them to the ocean, there’s the possibility the turtles could be confused by a light source on a home, which in turn could be a fatal decision for the animal, she explained.
Additionally, Johnson said, once people are finished enjoying their time in the sand, they need to make sure they bring all of their equipment off the beach. Otherwise, it could pose a potential roadblock for turtles looking to get to the sea.
“We’re not the only ones out there using the beach,” Johnson said. “We’ve gotta make sure that we’re enjoying it, but being mindful of the animals that rely on it for their survival and doing our part to not get in the way of that.”
Having spent 10 years as a volunteer before assuming her current role as director in 2020, Johnson said she still gets the same feeling she did a decade ago when her team successfully helps hatchlings go from nest to sea.
“I do a little happy dance every time we have something great happen,” Johnson said. “Seeing the hatchlings emerge and getting to experience that, it’s something I guarantee none of us get tired of seeing.”
