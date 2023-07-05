Turtle Hatchling
Share the Beach

In a day and age where it seems as though more and more species are seeing their population numbers decline, one animal is trending in the opposite direction thanks to help from a local group.

Share the Beach serves as a nonprofit organization focused on helping ensure sea turtles can nest along Alabama’s coastline. Sea turtles spend most of their lives in the ocean, but must lay their eggs on beaches. They then dig holes in the sand and cover the eggs until the hatchling turtles dig their way out.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.