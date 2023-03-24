A joint operation between the Baldwin County Drug Task Force and the Loxley Police Department resulted in two arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs after a months-long investigation.
According to a press release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Loxley Heights Road after receiving multiple citizens complaints of drug activity in the area. Officers confiscated 173 grams of meth, 22 grams of powder cocaine, 25 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of synthetic marijuana, 20 tablets suspected of containing fentanyl and 20 hydrocodone tablets.
Quincy Prim and Jimmy Lee Salter were arrested in the operation.
Prim is charged with six counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, two counts of trafficking meth, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and trafficking cocaine. Salter is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.
“We don’t always release information on our drug investigations, but know that we are committed to reducing illegal drug sales and other criminal activity throughout Baldwin County,” the release reads. “This case is just an example of how cooperation between multiple agencies can reduce crime and increase safety in our community.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
