Three current and former Austal USA executives are facing several counts of wire fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] Friday afternoon.
Former company president Craig D. Perciavalle, former Littoral Combat Ships program director William O. Adams and current financial analysis director Joseph A. Runkel allegedly took part in a scheme to meet, or go beyond, project expectations by artificially reducing cost estimates between 2013 and 2016.
According to an indictment filed March 30, each faces one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and seven other counts of wire fraud. Penalties for the felonies include decades in prison and fines between $250,000 and $1 million.
“The complaint alleges Perciavalle, Runkel and Adams knew that Austal USA’s shipbuilding costs were rising and higher than planned, but they directed others to arbitrarily lower the cost estimates to meet Austal USA’s revenue budget and revenue projections,” the statement reads.
Jason Burt, the regional director of the SEC’s Denver Regional Office, charged the executives with manipulating Austal USA’s finances and harming its parent company, Australia-based Austal Limited.
“As the complaint articulates, if the defendants had not fraudulently manipulated the cost estimates, Austal Limited would have missed, by wide margins, analyst consensus estimates for EBIT [estimates for earnings before interest and tax].”
Austal USA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore.
