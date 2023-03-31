Austal 2021
Three current and former Austal USA executives are facing several counts of wire fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC] Friday afternoon.

Former company president Craig D. Perciavalle, former Littoral Combat Ships program director William O. Adams and current financial analysis director Joseph A. Runkel allegedly took part in a scheme to meet, or go beyond, project expectations by artificially reducing cost estimates between 2013 and 2016.

