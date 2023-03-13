Christopher Davis was driving down the Interstate 65 service road on Aug. 1, 2020 with his now-fiancee and 4-year-old son to visit friends when he noticed headlights in the distance.
“There’s a church down there … that’s where I [saw] the car,” Davis said. “I used my turn signal, had clearance and executed the turn into the Comfort Inn parking lot.”
Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich called Davis to the stand to testify in the reckless indifference murder trial of Dr. Jonathan Nakhla. Davis spent about three hours answering questions from Rich and defense attorney Dennis Knizley before the court broke for lunch.
Davis told Rich he parked near the back of the hotel when he heard a loud crash. The crash in question was the wreck of the Audi R8 Spyder convertible Nakhla was driving. The passenger, 24-year-old University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas, was killed as a result of the crash.
“I told my [future] brother-in-law I heard a loud noise,” he said. “My [future] brother-in-law came downstairs … and we went to see what the noise was.”
Davis admitted he didn’t call 9-1-1 because he thought others would do it and he didn’t speak to police that night. Instead he gave a written statement to Mobile Police Department Det. David McCollough days later.
With his future wife and son in the car, Davis told Rich he spent about 30 minutes or less at a party with his brothers-in-law and friends before leaving. When asked if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, Davis said his job offshore tests for drug or alcohol use and he had not used either.
On cross-examination, Knizley spent a considerable amount of time working to discredit Davis. He attacked prior testimony Davis gave both on Monday, March 13 and at another time he took the witness stand during the trial.
While Davis had told Rich he lived with his mother, fiancee and three children at a house on Moffett Road, Knizley showed the witness a photo of a house he owned in a different location. Despite admitting he owned that home as well, Davis said the house in question was for his fiancee and children because he works offshore 316 days per year.
“That’s my house, but I don’t stay there,” Davis told Knizley. “My [future] wife and kids stay there.”
In addition to the photo, Knizley produced a document he claimed to be a deed for the same house.
Next, Knizley used evidence, largely from Facebook, to question whether Davis actually worked offshore, like he had previously stated. Knizley, at first, pointed to a Facebook exchange between Davis and his fiancee from July 2020, claiming that he was off for two weeks because someone got COVID-19. Several seconds later, Davis followed that exchange up with a post that said “on the Dick’s side.”
While Knizley intimated that the exchange was in reference to the Dick’s Sporting Goods and Field & Stream stores that share a building at McGowin Park, Davis told him that he was off from the rig he worked on as a welder and that the reference to Dick’s was because he was going shopping.
“I was letting her know I was shopping,” he said.
Davis did admit he had worked at Field & Stream previously, but when the wreck happened in 2020, he was working offshore.
When he worked at Field & Stream, Davis told Knizley he sold guns. In another Facebook exchange from July 31, 2020, Davis mentioned he sold guns.
“I say I work with guns,” Davis said. “I never tell anybody I work offshore.”
Knizley showed Davis another Facebook exchange between he and his fiancee. In this exchange, the fiancee asks Davis “do you really have to go?” Davis told Knizley he had to leave at the time to get a drug screen. In the same exchange, Davis tells her the store opens at 11 a.m.
“I told her I was going shopping at 11 a.m.,” Davis said.
In the next exchange Davis writes “I was late, but they don’t care.” Again Knizley asked if this was in reference to Field & Stream. Davis again corrected him.
“That was about the physical,” he said.
Knizley proceeded to go through a number of Facebook posts to seemingly try to discredit Davis as a witness. Later in the same cross-examination, Knizley showed security footage from the Comfort Inn, where Davis, his brothers-in-law and others can be seen entering and exiting hotel rooms, as well as going up and down the stairs.
Knizley also showed Facebook conversations between Davis and others talking about going to Wind Creek Casino. Knizley asked if drinks were typically free at casinos and Davis assured him that he hadn’t been drinking.
The afternoon led off with Knizley cross-examining Davis.
