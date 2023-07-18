For the second — and most likely — final time, the Mobile City Council has approved an intergovernmental agreement that paves the way to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners.
The new agreement finds a compromise on one of the sticking points: the number of seats the school board will keep when it takes control of the 75-year-old stadium. While the school system will reduce the number of permanent seats from the stadium’s current 40,000 to 25,000, the new would-be owners have agreed to allow promoters of events to add up to 5,000 temporary seats if needed.
The compromise, which District 2 Councilman William Carroll called “non-pleasing,” will most likely go into effect for football games between two Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Some have argued these games, known colloquially as “classics,” need to be held in a stadium with at least 30,000 seats.
In a letter to Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Mobile County Public School System Superintendent Chresal Threadgill refuted the claim that 30,000 seats are needed at the stadium. Threadgill called the issue “non-negotiable.”
“Based on historical ticket sales and attendance at Ladd over the last several years, there is no precedent to build a stadium over 25,000 seats,” he wrote. “After thoughtful consideration, we are comfortable building a stadium with seating for 25,000 that is designed in a manner to increase temporary seating capacity or future expansion of up to 30,000.”
At a pre-conference meeting before Tuesday’s decision, Stimpson made similar arguments to councilors. He said the historical data related to tickets sold, not including tickets that are given away, “does not justify” keeping the stadium above 25,000 seats.
“If it changes and all of a sudden crowds exceed that, then we have a decision to make,” Stimpson said.
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said he believes the deal is good for all involved.
“I think this is a historic opportunity for the stadium and the community,” Daves said. “This agreement will secure the stadium’s future far into the distance. For those interested in preserving Ladd, this is a very good deal.”
Carroll voted to approve the agreement at the regular meeting, but during a pre-conference gathering, he pointed out the differences between the city’s treatment of the Civic Center and its treatment of Ladd, saying both are structures where deferred maintenance was ignored by three straight mayoral administrations. He alluded to spending more than $100 million on the Civic Center, including $30 million on a parking structure, and spending much less than that on Ladd, pointing it out as a policy issue.
“We have the ability to do this with all city assets,” Carroll said, referring to the money being spent on the Civic Center. “We have chosen to take on [different] projects under three different administrations.”
After the vote at the regular meeting, Council President C.J. Small said he was happy with the agreement, stating the school board had pledged to pump $60 million into the stadium. He said Ladd would be one of the largest high school stadiums in the state and he hoped that would get the attention of the Alabama High School Athletic Association when it considers future championship game locations.
The deal is not yet final, as the school board still needs to approve the new agreement.
