For the second — and most likely — final time, the Mobile City Council has approved an intergovernmental agreement that paves the way to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners.

The new agreement finds a compromise on one of the sticking points: the number of seats the school board will keep when it takes control of the 75-year-old stadium. While the school system will reduce the number of permanent seats from the stadium’s current 40,000 to 25,000, the new would-be owners have agreed to allow promoters of events to add up to 5,000 temporary seats if needed.

