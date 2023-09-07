Orange Beach City Hall
By Gabriel Tynes

Another former employee of the city of Orange beach is suing her former employer claiming officials with the municipality created a “hostile work environment” and sexually discriminated against her.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Mobile on Sept. 1, former OBA athletics director Laura Davis, who is a lesbian, claims she was subject to discrimination and harassment based on her sex and sexual orientation. In December 2022, three former employees with the Orange Beach afterschool Expect Excellence program filed suit against the city with similar claims.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.