Another former employee of the city of Orange beach is suing her former employer claiming officials with the municipality created a “hostile work environment” and sexually discriminated against her.
In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Mobile on Sept. 1, former OBA athletics director Laura Davis, who is a lesbian, claims she was subject to discrimination and harassment based on her sex and sexual orientation. In December 2022, three former employees with the Orange Beach afterschool Expect Excellence program filed suit against the city with similar claims.
Davis was hired on by OBA in 2012 to be the athletics coordinator and was promoted to athletics director in 2016. The suit claims Davis was “well-liked” and “well-respected” in the community and never received any disciplinary action during her tenure with OBA.
The suit claims Ken Grimes, who was city administrator at the time, told Davis early on in her appointment he would not have hired her had he known she was gay and said he would “pray for her like he would an atheist.” He also told Davis he did not believe the community would approve of her because of her sexual preferences.
The suit also names OBA recreation director Jonathan Langston, who was singled out in the lawsuit filed last December, as one of Davis’ co-workers and eventually a superior who allegedly repeatedly verbally assaulted and harassed her. According to the suit, beginning in 2018, Langston called Davis terms such as “h*mo,” “d*ke,” “butch,” “lesbo,” “[expletive] licker,” and other derogatory names regarding her sexual orientation.
Langston’s comments continued and became more frequent, the suit claims, so much so to the point where Davis “cannot recall a single encounter with Langston where he did not reference her sexual orientation.”
The suit claims Davis, who has a disability, was also discriminated against and OBA did not meet ADA compliance during her tenure with the city.
Davis was also allegedly denied requests to give private sports lessons at city facilities despite her straight, male coworkers being allowed to do so. The suit claims Davis voiced her concerns to Grimes who told her “I am sorry you feel that way,” and later addressed the same concerns to city attorney Wanda Cochran, who told Davis she believed the denial was “unethical” but the suit claims she didn’t do anything to curb the discrimination.
Grimes allegedly reprimanded Davis for bringing up the matter to Cochran, stating “how dare she” do so and warned her to never do it again, according to the suit. After Davis offered to pay a rental fee in order to use city facilities to give private lessons, Mayor Tony Kennon allegedly responded to her request with, “tell her absolutely not.”
Davis also suffered a discrepancy in pay and job responsibilities, the suit claims. In 2019, she was asked to coach basketball as part of the Expect Excellence program and was allegedly denied requests for extra compensation despite straight, male coaches receiving an extra $200 to $500 per week. Davis was eventually given a $3,000 raise on her annual salary after coaching for several months without pay.
Again, the suit claims Davis complained to Grimes and Kennon about the discrimination in pay, with both telling her they were “sorry she felt that way.”
A salary study allegedly conducted in 2020 by OBA found Davis’ salary to be “well below the minimum” for employees with her amount of responsibilities, to which she requested a raise and was subsequently denied. However, the suit claims Langston was given a new title and “considerable raise” due to the study, despite having the same responsibilities as Davis.
In December, 2020, Davis was demoted and placed under the direct supervision of Langston, according to the suit. Davis allegedly told Grimes she believed she was targeted for being a gay woman due to her straight, male coworkers advancing, while she wasn’t, to which she received no response.
In January 2021, Davis and Langston allegedly met to discuss how the new structure would operate. During this meeting, Langston told Davis something to the effect of, “they’ve made it clear they don’t want you here. I don’t know if it’s because you’re a woman or if it’s because you’re gay,” the lawsuit reads.
Davis continued to voice her concerns with city officials in February 2021, but just one month later, she was told she was no longer allowed to coach the afterschool program, her salary would be reduced by five percent and she would go back to being supervised by Grimes.
The suit claims despite her no longer being under his direct supervision, Davis continued to be harassed by Langston regarding her sexual orientation. The harassment was “open, obvious and witnessed by other city employees,” the suit claims.
Due to this harassment, the suit claims Davis suffered from major depressive disorder, panic disorder, adjustment disorder and insomnia and was placed on FMLA leave on April 1, 2021, as recommended by her doctor. FMLA allows covered employees to take unpaid, job-protected leave due to family or medical reasons.
“The intolerably hostile work environment to which Ms. Davis was being subjected was taking a considerable toll on Ms. Davis’ mental health,” the suit reads.
Once her FMLA time was up, Davis’ doctor did not clear her to return to work and she wrote to the city requesting an extension to her leave. The city instead offered her the option of a non-FMLA leave, which Davis told OBA she would feel compelled to resign if an extension was not granted.
Davis’ employment with OBA ended on June 25, 2021.
Overall, the suit is seeking a jury trial, a declaratory judgment stating OBA’s employment practices were “unlawful,” and monetary relief.
Lagniappe reached out to attorneys for both parties for comment on the lawsuit, with Davis’ attorney Abby Richardson being the only one to respond before publication.
“We stand by the allegations in Ms. Davis’ complaint, which speak for themselves,” Richardson said via email. “We hope, through this lawsuit, to secure justice for her and hold the city of Orange Beach accountable for its actions.”
