A 21-year-old Semmes man will spend five years in federal custody after being sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 26, following a guilty plea to trafficking cocaine and possessing an unregistered “machine gun.”

CASSINO, JAYDEN DEONTE.jpeg

Jayden Deonte Cassino, 21

U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer ordered Jayden Deonte Cassino to 60 months in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, during which he will be subject to drug testing. Moorer recommended Cassino to substance abuse treatment and job training while incarcerated with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

body cam cassino

Body camera footage from the Mobile Police Department showing the spot where Jayden Cassino discarded an illegal pistol and bag full of narcotics. (U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama)
Screen Shot 2023-01-30 at 1.25.02 PM.png

The .40-caliber Glock modified with a Glock switch. (U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama)

