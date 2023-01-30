Body camera footage from the Mobile Police Department showing the spot where Jayden Cassino discarded an illegal pistol and bag full of narcotics. (U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama)
A 21-year-old Semmes man will spend five years in federal custody after being sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 26, following a guilty plea to trafficking cocaine and possessing an unregistered “machine gun.”
U.S. District Judge Terry F. Moorer ordered Jayden Deonte Cassino to 60 months in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, during which he will be subject to drug testing. Moorer recommended Cassino to substance abuse treatment and job training while incarcerated with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
Cassino was one of four passengers involved in a high-speed chase with the Mobile Police Department in June 2021, which ended with all suspects fleeing on foot and discarding various bags that contained guns and drugs. Cassino was apprehended during the subsequent manhunt.
In addition to numerous state charges, Cassino was indicted for five federal crimes, which included conspiracy to distribute illicit drugs and possession of an unregistered “machine gun.”
According to a plea agreement signed in October, Cassino was the front-seat passenger in a black Ford Fusion, which a local police officer had been altered to near Dauphin Island Parkway and Johnston Avenue due to possible illegal tint. After investigating, the officer found the license plate had been stolen and initiated a traffic stop.
The vehicle refused to pull over and a “lengthy and dangerous” chase ensued. The vehicle eventually turned into Oak Ridge Court, a dead-end residential street. The driver stopped the vehicle in the front yard of a house, and three passengers ran into a nearby wooded area. A back-seat passenger surrendered himself at the scene.
Officers saw the suspects were carrying firearms as they fled the vehicle and radioed to other law enforcement they were armed. A team of police and K-9s pursued the suspects into the woods.
One officer saw Cassino throw down a Louis Vuitton bag and a pistol as Cassino fled into the woods. The bag contained 21 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, 46 grams of marijuana, and a digital scale. The pistol was a .40-caliber Glock equipped with a drum magazine and Glock switch — a conversion device that gives a firearm automatic firing capability and classifies it as a machine gun under the law that must be registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
Possessing an unregistered “machine gun” and possessing firearms during illegal drug sales are both federal crimes.
Officers later caught Cassino and one other suspect, who was hiding in a “rabbit hole” where another pistol was discovered. The driver was never found.
The incident resulted in one MPD officer suffering a medical emergency. The officer picked up a bag of narcotics near a creek bank and put it in his pocket. Court filings state, “the drugs seeping into [the officer’s] skin, causing an immediate reaction.” He was administered a dose of Narcan at the scene and transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Agents with the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) searched the abandoned vehicle and found an additional Glock 19, ski masks, a magazine, loose bullets, roughly 19 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
The ATF test fired Cassino’s modified pistol and confirmed it could fire automatically. They also found the gun had been purchased in North Carolina in April 2020 and belonged to a U.S. Army officer, who did not know the firearm was missing and was deployed overseas at the time.
Federal authorities obtained warrants to search Cassino’s cellphone and social media accounts, where they found numerous Facebook messages of Cassino discussing drug deals and providing his CashApp account for payments. In one case, Cassino even messaged back and forth with contacts about selling automatic weapons. In one instance in May 2021, Cassino wrote to a buyer he was selling a firearm with an added “three-round burst” function for $850 — but only $750 without the modification.
Federal prosecutors have initiated a forfeiture action against Cassino’s seized property.
Cassino faced a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with a $1 million fine for his drug charges and a maximum of 10 years and a $250,000 fine for the gun charges.
