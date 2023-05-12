Semmes annexation meeting

Councilman Jason Herring (center) opens an annexation townhall in Semmes Thursday night. Property owners joining the city would increase grant opportunities and business development, city leaders said.

 Staff photo

If Semmes area residents want more city services, businesses, restaurants and say in how their community runs, they should consider annexing into the city, city leaders said at a town hall Thursday night.

Around 30 people from the Semmes area neighborhoods of Torrington Place, Raphael Court, Kendall Brook Drive, Harmony Ridge and Winchester attended the meeting held two days after the Mobile City Council authorized a referendum to annex parts of West Mobile not far from Semmes’ police jurisdiction.

Semmes future map

This map shows how Semmes could look after annexing properties in and around its police jurisdiction. Mobile's western limits are in the bottom left corner.

