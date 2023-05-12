Councilman Jason Herring (center) opens an annexation townhall in Semmes Thursday night. Property owners joining the city would increase grant opportunities and business development, city leaders said.
If Semmes area residents want more city services, businesses, restaurants and say in how their community runs, they should consider annexing into the city, city leaders said at a town hall Thursday night.
Around 30 people from the Semmes area neighborhoods of Torrington Place, Raphael Court, Kendall Brook Drive, Harmony Ridge and Winchester attended the meeting held two days after the Mobile City Council authorized a referendum to annex parts of West Mobile not far from Semmes’ police jurisdiction.
While the houses in those communities are on the southwestern side of Semmes’ map and not up for Mobile to grab, the Azalea City’s growth strategy appeared a few times in the night’s conversation.
“Mobile literally could just throw a paintball at a map and say OK we’re going to annex all that that got wet,” Councilman Jason Herring said. “Whereas for us, it’s property by property. Each property owner has to fill out that annexation form we got out there.”
Because Semmes is not as large as Mobile, its council cannot vote to allow a referendum in areas up for annexation. People living inside the police jurisdiction must fill out a petition for their individual property and submit it to the city council for approval one by one.
Meetings like this one, Herring said, are meant to “entice” people to formally join Semmes, showcasing twice monthly litter collection, protective zoning and the ability to vote in municipal elections as draws.
Increasing the city’s population also means increasing Semmes’ chances of winning grants and business opportunities to improve residents’ lifestyle.
“We’re trying to be as proactive as possible to make sure we grow this place in the right direction without overgrowing or overreaching in any form or fashion,” Herring said, speaking on the importance of preserving what people like about Semmes while prioritizing development. “The more houses that we can get annexed into our city, the higher population outside entities that know nothing about us can actually see.
“If our hard numbers don’t show that we’ve got a thriving community with thriving businesses, what’s going to entice someone to move here?”
City Planner Jeffrey McKee pointed to a map showing Semmes’ annexation history going back to 2011, and compared it to a puzzle with pieces missing. Pointing to another map envisioning the city closer to Mobile’s westernmost limits, McKee said the city’s goal is to fill in the holes in Semmes’ police jurisdiction, unify the city and gain more citizens for the city’s long-term benefit.
Many people in the audience joked about asking their neighbors with property contiguous to already-annexed neighborhoods to file a petition and keep the “domino effect” going.
One woman who said she owned property in Mobile said a bigger city does not necessarily mean better government, decrying the city for fining her for tall grass while criminals stripped a car on her property.
“We would love for you to go home and pass some [forms] out to your neighbors,” Herring said to the crowd.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
