Elliott Pic

State Sen. Chris Elliott

 By Gabriel Tynes

A state department could lose out on $5 million after hosting an LGBTQ+ event, which sparked backlash from conservative legislators.

Last week, the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) hosted a luncheon focused on celebrating the state’s LGBTQ+ history. Despite receiving criticism from legislators like Chris Elliott (R-Josephine), the event pressed on.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

