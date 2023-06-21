A state department could lose out on $5 million after hosting an LGBTQ+ event, which sparked backlash from conservative legislators.
Last week, the Alabama Department of Archives and History (ADAH) hosted a luncheon focused on celebrating the state’s LGBTQ+ history. Despite receiving criticism from legislators like Chris Elliott (R-Josephine), the event pressed on.
Now, Elliott is planning to take action retroactively. When the legislature meets for the special session to redraw Alabama’s congressional map following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision earlier this month, Elliott plans to propose a bill to rescind an extra $5 million awarded to the ADAH as part of the Education Trust Fund on top of their regular funding. The $5 million came from supplemental funding from last year’s fund.
Elliott told Lagniappe he, along with several dozen legislators, were very upset about the programming promoted by the ADAH and let their concerns be known to the department’s director. However, he said ADAH and its director ultimately decided to go forward, while not taking “the people’s representatives' concerns into account.”
Elliott said there was an appetite for the proposed legislation and he views the whole situation as the necessary “push and pull” between different branches of government.
“I think at the end of the day, the concern isn’t necessarily the accomplishments of these individuals that the Alabama Department of Archives and History is talking about,” Elliott said. “But rather they’re defining these people by the type of manner of sex that they have. And I just think that’s ridiculous.”
Elliott said he has requested Gov. Kay Ivey’s office “pause” the transfer of funds, which would normally be processed around mid-summer, until the legislature has a chance to meet for the special session.
While noting his actions in proposing the legislation weren’t “mean-spirited”, Elliott said on the one hand there are bureaucrats with a state agency pushing for their values, while legislators are arguing the opposite.
“You want to talk about them and laud them for their accomplishments, whoever the individual is, I think that’s fine,” Elliott said. “But I think when we start defining people, especially at the government level by what they do in their bedrooms and we keep talking about it or celebrating it, I don’t think it’s something the government should be talking about or hosting. “They can do whatever they want to, but what kind of sex they have is not relevant to anything that archives and history should be interested in.”
Lagniappe’s attempts to reach the ADAH for comment were unsuccessful by time of publication.
