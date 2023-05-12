Government Plaza

Mobile County’s Government Plaza.

 By Jason Johnson

A handful of new circuit and district judges are one step closer to Baldwin and Mobile county benches after a Senate bill creating the new judgeships in 2024 and 2026 passed the Alabama legislature’s upper chamber on Thursday.

The legislation Sen. Sam Givhan, R-Huntsville, introduced in March would create eight new circuit judgeships across eight counties, and five district judgeships across five counties between 2024 and 2026.

