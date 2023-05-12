A handful of new circuit and district judges are one step closer to Baldwin and Mobile county benches after a Senate bill creating the new judgeships in 2024 and 2026 passed the Alabama legislature’s upper chamber on Thursday.
The legislation Sen. Sam Givhan, R-Huntsville, introduced in March would create eight new circuit judgeships across eight counties, and five district judgeships across five counties between 2024 and 2026.
Baldwin County would receive two new Circuit judges and one new judge for its district court by 2026. Mobile County would receive only one new judge for its district court by 2024.
The almost $8-million plan received unanimous approval from senators before heading to the House of Representatives for a first reading.
Lagniappe previously reported presiding judges in Baldwin and Mobile counties thanked lawmakers for considering their courtrooms in the bill.
“We will take whatever the legislators give us,” Baldwin County Presiding Judge J. Clark Stankoski said. “We just need the help.”
Baldwin’s Circuit Court saw 10,884 cases in 2021, according to the Alabama Unified Judicial System’s report for that fiscal year. Stankoski estimated his docket currently held 600 civil cases and 800 criminal cases.
Despite not being shortlisted for a new judgeship, Mobile County’s 13th Circuit ranked ahead of Jefferson County’s 10th Circuit when it came to filings in 2021. Mobile judges saw 18,812 cases that year compared to 18,743 in Jefferson County, and did it with 15 fewer judges.
“I’m happy that some of the other counties in need have the opportunity to address that, but I would like for us to be able to address it as well,” Mobile Presiding Judge S. Wesley Pipes said.
The bill heads to the House Judiciary Committee for further deliberation. Mobile representatives in the lower chamber previously said they support efforts to increase capacity in Baldwin and Mobile county courtrooms.
“Whatever bill we can pass to get more judges so that way we can have more help in our judicial system, that’s what I’m supportive of,” Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
